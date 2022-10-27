The Ghost Woods
C. J. Cooke
HarperCollins
2022, 408 pages
ISBN: 9780008515911
Just in time for Halloween, this chilling gothic novel by C.J. Cooke is both creepy and entertaining. The story is set in Scotland at Lichen Hall, a large 400-year-old house on 500 acres where unwed, pregnant women are sent to give birth. The book switches back and forth between Pearl who is at the house in 1965 and Mabel who came to Lichen Hall in 1959 and has stayed on with her son who “…can see beyond the here and now, like a fortune teller…”
Being hundreds of years old the house has issues including an infestation of fungus. The stories associated with Lichen Hall include ghosts, witches and other frightening things. Something terrifying does seem to be lurking around Lichen Hall which is the home of Mr. and Mrs. Whitlock who take in the pregnant young women and adopt their babies to couples. According to folklore, a witch haunts the grounds seeking revenge for an incident that occurred centuries ago.
An interesting plot, setting and characters make The Ghost Woods a good thriller.
The Furies: Two Charlie Parker Novels
John Connolly
Emily Bestler Books/Atria Books
2022, 504 pages
ISBN: 9781982177003
If you enjoy a little of the paranormal with your mystery novels you will like The Furies by John Connolly. The Furies is book 20 in the “Charlie Parker” thriller series, but don’t worry if you haven’t read the others as it is a good standalone story. Chances are, after reading this book you will be interested in reading the other novels about private investigator Charlie Parker.
The Furies is an entertaining read featuring connected crimes with interesting characters. The crimes occur in Portland, Maine with the seedy motel the Braycott Arms being a focal point. “The Sisters Strange” sees criminal Raum Buker steal items that not only put his life in danger, but also the lives of two sisters who he has had relationships with.
The Furies has Parker taking on a couple of cases while Portland is beginning to shut down during the global pandemic. One case involves a woman who wants some items that are precious to her and that have been stolen returned to her while another case involves a young woman whose life is threatened by an abusive boyfriend. Assisting Parker are friends and colleagues who have helped him in the past.
