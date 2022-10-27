ISBN: 9780008515911

Just in time for Halloween, this chilling gothic novel by C.J. Cooke is both creepy and entertaining. The story is set in Scotland at Lichen Hall, a large 400-year-old house on 500 acres where unwed, pregnant women are sent to give birth. The book switches back and forth between Pearl who is at the house in 1965 and Mabel who came to Lichen Hall in 1959 and has stayed on with her son who “…can see beyond the here and now, like a fortune teller…”

Being hundreds of years old the house has issues including an infestation of fungus. The stories associated with Lichen Hall include ghosts, witches and other frightening things. Something terrifying does seem to be lurking around Lichen Hall which is the home of Mr. and Mrs. Whitlock who take in the pregnant young women and adopt their babies to couples. According to folklore, a witch haunts the grounds seeking revenge for an incident that occurred centuries ago.

An interesting plot, setting and characters make The Ghost Woods a good thriller.