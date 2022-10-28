So what’s the plan? Other than to just slog through what health workers say could be the worst pandemic winter we’ve seen, I mean. It’s not just COVID, though that’s a part.
“It’s as bad as it was at any time during COVID,” says one GTA-area front-line doctor, who, like others in this piece, was granted anonymity in order to speak freely.
“The emergency departments are beyond. I mean, I’m giving my phone number to five patients a shift, because I have no confidence that they will be able to navigate the health system without help. Like, outpatient follow-up? I have no trust in that. Like, somebody with a new cancer, I don’t know when they’re gonna get seen. No idea.”
What’s the plan? In some hospitals, the diagnostic end of treatment is being slowed by a lack of technical staff, or maybe repair staff. That means that when someone comes in with the symptoms of, say, a pulmonary embolism — which is among the most elevated post-COVID infection risk profiles — they need a CT scan, which would take 12 to 24 hours in normal times. Right now, in some places, it’s taking nearly a week. Same if you are diagnosed with a cancerous tumour; you can’t go home to see your family without a CT scan.
“In 2019, when the system seemed well-resourced and bottomless, you could do all kinds of stuff,” says another GTA-area front-line doctor. “People are still functioning like that. Now you really need to be judicious about how you’re using the precious resources you have. And people don’t know how to do that. They just don’t.”
It’s hardly just Ontario, of course. It’s not just Canada. But Canada was always among the most vulnerable countries to a pandemic, because we had some of the very fewest hospital beds per capita in the G20, or the OECD.
Now it’s not beds, it’s staff. It’s not just hospitals, it’s home care, primary care, long-term-care beds and escalating gridlock. But hospitals are the front door. They’re what can’t close.
Until they do. Rural ERs have been closed many times during Ontario’s first pandemic summer wave, and are vulnerable: they have fewer staff, so staff shortages can hurt more. But parts of ERs in Toronto have been closed, too. In the past week, St. Michael’s closed one-third of its ER for multiple days. Some doctors say it’s been happening across the GTA for six months.
“They’ve normalized being seven or eight nurses short out of 30,” the first doctor said.
One of the reasons there is an acute nursing shortage is that the system was built to fall apart under circumstances like this. Hospitals don’t cover 100 per cent of their nursing hours with full-time employees: it’s more like 80 or maybe 85 per cent, because 100 per cent means paying more benefits, more pensions. The rest is filled by nursing agencies and nurses working overtime.
“And now, it’s like people are like, f--- that. I’m not doing the overtime,” said one Ontario doctor familiar with the administration side. “Hospital volumes aren’t abnormally high, compared to pre-pandemic times. It’s just, the system has been trashed.”
Therefore, closed ERs. Therefore, nightmarish waits in the ER. Therefore, accelerated staff burnout: some nurses are quitting because there are not senior staff to learn from as they try to avoid being drowned in patients, and some are going to go back to school or qualify to be a nurse practitioner, because, as one nurse said, “no one signed up to feel so unsafe, and out of their depth, and to constantly know that your 110 per cent isn’t nearly enough.”
And here comes the worst winter. It’s far from just COVID. It’s respiratory viruses of all stripes coming back after the flu and RSV and more were almost dormant for two years. Children’s hospitals are being overrun. It’s getting worse.
“We are now admitting our first influenza cases into hospitals for the first time in a couple of years,” said the second GTA doctor. “We had almost zero flu for the last two years. And that matters because for many hospitals, some of the busiest times they’ve ever seen has not necessarily been COVID, but in bad flu seasons.”
“I don’t think we have a ‘the day the health system collapsed’ kind of event. That’s not what it’s going to look like. It’s going to be the things that are part of what we consider to be modern medical care, and what we pay our tax dollars into, and what we expect when our loved ones get sick, will just get progressively and progressively worse. You know the U.S. stats on life expectancy, where they lost (26 years of progress on life expectancy) in two years? That is what an inability to control this looks like.”
So what’s the plan? Here’s the thing: many people in health care will say this isn’t entirely this government’s fault. The system was vulnerable. My contention has always been that, in Canada, governments knew how fragile the system was, or should have known, so treating it as elastic for everything short of a Lombardy-like meltdown was short-sighted. But underinvestment in health care is a longstanding tradition.
“This is not your fault, but you are now the government,” said the second GTA-area front-line doctor. “So what’s the plan? If a central part of that plan isn’t controlling respiratory viruses to just get us through the fall, what is it?”
Other than bringing back masks and pushing vaccines, it’s hard to know what there is to do, in the short term. And beyond that, what’s the plan after this winter? What happens next year, and the year after, as wave after wave of COVID and respiratory viruses keep battering a system that falls further behind? As the administration-level doctor put it, “We can’t hire enough doctors and nurses to manage the onslaught of what we’re going to see in the next five years.
“And the challenge is we can’t leave it to the hospitals indefinitely. They’re just going to burn out. Like, you’re already seeing it. You cannot close an emergency room, right? I mean, it’s the one place where everybody’s going to go in the event that things go wrong.”
We’re just marching into it.
So, what should be the plan? I asked a variety of doctors and health experts.
“I probably really push my flu and my COVID vaccination, which I don’t think we’re doing,” said one longtime health analyst. “We’re still kind of pretending like vaccination is something we don’t say right now.”
“Ignore COVID if you want, and make it all about the flu,” said the second front-line doctor. “Just prevent us from having a bad flu season. That’s all we’re asking.” The doctor meant masks.
“I don’t know,” said the first front-line doctor, sounding so tired. “Dig deep, work together. That’s all that’s left.”
We need a plan. We need a plan for the next six months, and the next five years, and the generation of health care after that that doesn’t resort to careless privatization, or eyes-shut stolidity. We need a plan. I hope someone has one.
Bruce Arthur is a Toronto-based columnist for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @bruce_arthur
