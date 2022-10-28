“And now, it’s like people are like, f--- that. I’m not doing the overtime,” said one Ontario doctor familiar with the administration side. “Hospital volumes aren’t abnormally high, compared to pre-pandemic times. It’s just, the system has been trashed.”

Therefore, closed ERs. Therefore, nightmarish waits in the ER. Therefore, accelerated staff burnout: some nurses are quitting because there are not senior staff to learn from as they try to avoid being drowned in patients, and some are going to go back to school or qualify to be a nurse practitioner, because, as one nurse said, “no one signed up to feel so unsafe, and out of their depth, and to constantly know that your 110 per cent isn’t nearly enough.”

And here comes the worst winter. It’s far from just COVID. It’s respiratory viruses of all stripes coming back after the flu and RSV and more were almost dormant for two years. Children’s hospitals are being overrun. It’s getting worse.

“We are now admitting our first influenza cases into hospitals for the first time in a couple of years,” said the second GTA doctor. “We had almost zero flu for the last two years. And that matters because for many hospitals, some of the busiest times they’ve ever seen has not necessarily been COVID, but in bad flu seasons.”

“I don’t think we have a ‘the day the health system collapsed’ kind of event. That’s not what it’s going to look like. It’s going to be the things that are part of what we consider to be modern medical care, and what we pay our tax dollars into, and what we expect when our loved ones get sick, will just get progressively and progressively worse. You know the U.S. stats on life expectancy, where they lost (26 years of progress on life expectancy) in two years? That is what an inability to control this looks like.”

So what’s the plan? Here’s the thing: many people in health care will say this isn’t entirely this government’s fault. The system was vulnerable. My contention has always been that, in Canada, governments knew how fragile the system was, or should have known, so treating it as elastic for everything short of a Lombardy-like meltdown was short-sighted. But underinvestment in health care is a longstanding tradition.

“This is not your fault, but you are now the government,” said the second GTA-area front-line doctor. “So what’s the plan? If a central part of that plan isn’t controlling respiratory viruses to just get us through the fall, what is it?”

Other than bringing back masks and pushing vaccines, it’s hard to know what there is to do, in the short term. And beyond that, what’s the plan after this winter? What happens next year, and the year after, as wave after wave of COVID and respiratory viruses keep battering a system that falls further behind? As the administration-level doctor put it, “We can’t hire enough doctors and nurses to manage the onslaught of what we’re going to see in the next five years.

“And the challenge is we can’t leave it to the hospitals indefinitely. They’re just going to burn out. Like, you’re already seeing it. You cannot close an emergency room, right? I mean, it’s the one place where everybody’s going to go in the event that things go wrong.”

We’re just marching into it.

So, what should be the plan? I asked a variety of doctors and health experts.

“I probably really push my flu and my COVID vaccination, which I don’t think we’re doing,” said one longtime health analyst. “We’re still kind of pretending like vaccination is something we don’t say right now.”

“Ignore COVID if you want, and make it all about the flu,” said the second front-line doctor. “Just prevent us from having a bad flu season. That’s all we’re asking.” The doctor meant masks.

“I don’t know,” said the first front-line doctor, sounding so tired. “Dig deep, work together. That’s all that’s left.”

We need a plan. We need a plan for the next six months, and the next five years, and the generation of health care after that that doesn’t resort to careless privatization, or eyes-shut stolidity. We need a plan. I hope someone has one.

