“We have genres, like cozies, police procedurals, private eye stories, thrillers and romantic suspense. And within each category, we have substantial sub-genres like cat detectives. We even have sub-sub-genres like magical cat detectives!”

The new anthology might not boast any magical cat detectives, but there is some levity lurking within its pages, according to Warsh. “‘Spirits’ are given a wide range, from ghosts — sometimes debunked — to imaginary dogs that wreak revenge, to possessed computers, to demons and delusions brought on by alcohol.

“To counter the world’s dark and turbulent times, the authors have slanted their stories to the lighter side, but darkness does creep into a few of them,” she said.

Crafting these twisty little tales can help the Mesdames stay sharp during their senior years. Murphy, for example, is turning 85 this fall and still churning out stories. “My friends and relations keep coming up with plot lines for me. And then I say, ‘What if?’ and that gets the creative juices flowing.”

One recent moment of inspiration: Murphy’s sister lives in a retirement home and her neighbour came home to find a man in her bed wearing only black Jockey shorts. “You can’t make this stuff up!” Murphy said. “I wrote the story, but in my version the man is dead.”

Offing the intruder is a good example of how writing mysteries gives a little more agency than many have the chance to experience in real life. “It exhilarates me because of the opportunity to create some order from the chaos of real life,” said Warsh. “In the real world, we often have little control over the terrible things that happen around us. Bad people do bad things and get away with impunity. But on the page, I have full control.”

Carrick thinks this power is what draws so many women to write and read mysteries. “I believe that, by comparison, women, more than men, have experienced what it’s like to be victims of crime or violence or oppression. As a result, we may be more interested in seeking justice.

“In the real world, justice is a spotty, hit-and-miss concept and is often not satisfactory. However, in crime fiction, justice can be found.”

Just being able to listen to women’s voices is a political act, Dunphy said. “Women read and write crime novels because we are outliers. Still. And that means we are outraged. And that means we have something to say. And we want to read that which speaks to us and to what we see and experience around us.

“Current crime fiction is nuanced, sophisticated, startling. It can be poetic, thought-provoking, raw. It is always relevant. It’s never been as exciting as it is now. And that’s because women are writing it.”

