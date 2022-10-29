Rob is a 32-year-old entrepreneur who lives downtown. He says, “I have started to dress a little bit more stylishly than I used to. Collared shirts, better-fitting jeans and nice shoes. My partner says she likes the way my butt looks in nice jeans, so I don’t wear my old comfy pants as often. I’m a sucker for a compliment!” Rob says he is “funny, optimistic, steady, kind and considerate, and concerned about social issues.” He says, “I take care of my family and friends, and I like to be helpful toward the people in my life who need my support.” He enjoys being outside, cooking and eating good food, watching movies and hanging out. At the time of this date, he was looking for someone who was “intelligent, kind and authentic.”

I was out late with a friend one night, looking for somewhere to eat. This restaurant was the only one open. It was super, super weird. The weirdest decor, with a ton of stuff hanging all over, and really strange vibes. The food was interesting and turned out to be pretty good. They also had absolutely terrible service. I knew I’d have to go there on a date. It was too weird of a place not to show off.

I had a date planned with Phoebe. She was intrigued and was definitely open to checking it out, since she was so interested in me and happy to go wherever I wanted to go. I was also very into her and wanted to show her a good time doing something unusual. I knew we’d have a lot to talk about given the strange ambience, the supercreative menu and the likely not-so-great customer service. It would be an experience, at the very least, and I figured that it would be something to chat and laugh about. Worst case, it would be a terrible experience and we’d have that to bond over.

As expected, the service was bad. Our server was bad and there was a total lack of attention from anyone else working the floor. At one point, we realized our server hadn’t come to check on us in a while — and we then saw her off to the side passionately making out with someone! It was hilarious. It was actually kind of sexy, too. It definitely gave Phoebe and I something to laugh and connect with each other about.

We loved the food and laughed about the service. There was a poster on the wall featuring something that Phoebe is squeamish about, so I had to shield her view. She appreciated that I’d noticed it, and I could tell that she liked me protecting her and trying to take care of her. It was a sweet moment.

We tried and tried again to get someone’s attention to pay the bill, but no luck. We laughed and laughed about that. When I was paying the bill, I tried to tip 15 per cent, but it turned out that the restaurant used one of those machines that starts at 18, then 22, then 25. I chose the “Custom” amount, typed “15” without paying attention and paid. When the receipt was placed in front of me, I realized that I had actually tipped 15 cents! It was a hilarious moment and when I told Phoebe we laughed even more.

Despite the terrible service I didn’t actually mean to tip that low, so I went up to the till, explained what had happened to the servers, who were literally just sneering at me, and smoothed it over. I added some dough and that was that.

The date had definitely brought us closer, as I had hoped. Phoebe and I ended up going back to that restaurant time and time again, and we always had a total blast. We brought friends there when they visited town and, as our visits there accumulated, we even joked about eventually getting married there.

Much later, Phoebe and I did get married — not at our special restaurant — and to this day it is a favourite place for us to go!

