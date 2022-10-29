Now an adult, put this in the past forever by seeking therapy for sexual abuse from a specialist in trauma.

You may decide, through therapy, to miss family events that include that man.

The therapist may advise you of many positive kinds of recovery work to discuss together and ways to deal with trauma, i.e. through confrontation with your siblings.

You may even discuss whether you can ever forgive the abuser. Or not.

You may also finally accept your own innocence back then.

Meanwhile, seek and develop other truly supportive friends and family, instead of relying on relatives who won’t acknowledge your abuse.

QI’m a male, 34, whose love, 29, just broke our engagement. We’d dated for seven months, moved in together and recently started planning our wedding.

Suddenly, she’s announced that she doesn’t want to get pregnant for at least three years. I was shocked. She’d never raised this before.

I come from a family of close siblings and have a great relationship with my nieces and nephews. Their grandparents dote on them, and we all regularly spend time together most weekends.

But my ex strongly believes it’s too soon for her to get pregnant. She wants a few more years working at her job, developing a profile that’ll advance her to a higher position and salary.

She “needs this” for her own sense of security and self-respect. She says she still loves me but insists that her decision is firm, unless I can wait to become a father in a few more years. I refused to do that.

Your thoughts?

Broken Engagement

AIt’s impossible to move forward when you’re both fully committed to opposite decisions. However, this intense debate of when to have children is a throwback to a time before the 1960s when gender roles were largely set in stone (except for remarkably brave women and their supportive men).

No longer.

You two claim to love one another. Yet neither will budge. This divide may lead each of you to your preferred goal. Or not.

A break may help you both consider a compromise.

What is certain: Love doesn’t last when partners refuse to consider discussion with knowledgeable people.

Whether it’s regarding women’s ambitions for significant roles and rewards in the workplace, or men’s opportunities for emotionally rewarding family life, a couple and family can’t thrive over time within opposing goals.

Ellie’s tip of the day

Ellie Tesher and Lisi Tesher are advice columnists for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.