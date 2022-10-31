Bullet Train

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, rated 14A, Blu-ray + DVD, 2 discs

Bullet Train is a fun action/comedy/thriller featuring five assassins with connected missions aboard a train. “Ladybug” (Brad Pitt) is an assassin determined to do his current assignment peacefully. His job seems straight forward and involves retrieving a briefcase from a train heading for Kyoto in Japan. The other assassins on board the train are two brothers – “Lemon” (Brian Tyree Henry) and “Tangerine” (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) – along with a young woman, “Prince” (Joey King) and “Wolf” (Benito A. Martinez Ocasio.)

As you would expect, having five assassins on a train results in lots of violence – and, in this case, also lots of laughs. Brian Tyree Henry is particularly funny as his character has an obsession with Thomas the Tank Engine and is constantly referring to the various characters on this popular children’s TV show. And keep an eye out for some fun cameo appearances.

Directed by David Leitch, this movie has been nominated for numerous People’s Choice Awards including “The Movie of 2022.” In addition to the film on Blu-ray and DVD, this 2-disc set includes over an hour of extras including bloopers and outtakes.

Mayor of Kingstown: Season One

Paramount Home Entertainment, rated 14A, Blu-ray, 3 discs

Mayor of Kingstown is an entertaining but dark and violent – and at times disturbing – series. The show follows the powerful McLusky family in Kingstown, Michigan where they are power brokers in the incarceration business – the only industry alive and well here. The McLusky family includes three brothers who attempt to bring order and justice to their town by working on behalf of the police and prison guards as well as the inmates in the various correctional facilities in town.

Mike McLusky (Jeremy Renner) takes over as “Mayor” when his older brother Mitch (Kyle Chandler) is killed. Their younger brother Kyle (Taylor Handley) is a detective for the local police department while their mother, Miriam (Dianne Wiest), volunteers as a teacher in the female prison. Also helping to control the violent community is Ian Ferguson (Hugh Dillon) another detective.

This 3-disc, Blu-ray set includes 10 episodes (almost nine hours) along with numerous special features.