If he had grown children who lost their mother, reach out as a caring friend, not a stepmom (unless a child of his seeks that in you).

Your couples’ group may eventually adjust to your new situation. If not, stay polite. You’ve no reason to apologize.

QMy daughter informed me that her husband bought a bigger boat! He was terminated at the pandemic’s start, didn’t work for two years. He finally has a job. They’d previously mortgaged their house to buy the cottage.

Now, instead of paying off the mortgage, he “needs” another boat for more pleasure at the cottage.

Their kids seldom use the cottage, hardly ever go in the water, he doesn’t swim.

I didn’t agree with this expenditure. Soon, their kids will be attending college/university and that’s not cheap.

I intend to rewrite my will so that the grandchildren receive money, not my daughter. The way her husband operates, I imagine him just getting a bigger cottage with any inheritance.

Am I A Grinch?

AWell, you do show some Grinch-like grumpiness of not appreciating others’ enjoying themselves.

Yes, your son-in-law spends easily on bank-borrowed money for a more pleasurable boat. But he’s apparently not asking you for that handout. Until he does, it’s not your business.

As a mom and grandmother, you have a better role than Grinch if you gently discuss basic finances with your daughter.

Ask her their plans for the kids’ higher-education costs. Suggest that she gets more information/guidance from their bank. Show that you care about their future instead of just listing your disapprovals.

However, your will is your business. Ask a lawyer at what ages children can inherit without having parents be named executors in charge.

I’m betting those “kids” will ultimately carry similar sentiments their father’s about the cottage and boat ... hopefully, at whatever cost they can manage.

Ellie’s tip of the day

After a life-partner’s loss and grief, some people ultimately find new, loving relationships. It’s a cycle of life, not a rejection of the past.

