Be A Bridge
Irene Latham and Charles Waters, illustrated by Nabila Adani
Carolrhoda Books
2022, 32 pages
ISBN: 9781728423388
ages 4+
Be A Bridge is an inspirational and thought-provoking picture book of how two children go to school where they become bridges in helping others. From simply smiling and saying “hello” to a new student to reprimanding a student who is teasing others, these students help others become good examples of considerate students. Their actions encourage a variety of ways of helping others including promoting friendship, respect and inclusivity.
At the end of the story there is a “Bridge Builder Pledge.” Be A Bridge is an important book for teachers to share with their students and for other educators – including parents – to share with children.
On Your Way!
Mike Purewal
Bumblebee Books
2022, 36 pages
ISBN: 9781839344176
ages 4+
On Your Way! by Mike Purewal takes young readers on an adventure that includes the city, outer space, a mysterious planet, the ocean and the centre of Earth! Along the way the reader learns that things like anger, fear and worry are natural but it is harmful to be constantly in these states and that these mental obstacles can be overcome.
Purewal’s story contains various other positive messages such as reducing screen time, getting outside and exploring and using your imagination. Children will enjoy the illustrations and rhyming text.
The Sour Grape
Jory John, illustrated by Pete Oswald
Harper
2022, 34 pages
ISBN: 9780063045415
ages 4+
The Sour Grape is a picture book about a grape who became sour when no one showed up to his birthday party. Before that the grape was sweet getting along with and being considerate of family and friends. As a sour grape the little grape is angry with others and holds grudges.
The Sour Grape realizes how accidents occur when a series of incidents make him very late for a meeting with Lenny, his one friend and a grape who is as sour as he is. Can Sour Grape learn from this experience and return to being the kind, considerate, forgiving and grateful grape he once was?
The Sour Grape is a nicely illustrated picture book with an important message.
