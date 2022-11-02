Bumblebee Books

2022, 36 pages

ISBN: 9781839344176

ages 4+

On Your Way! by Mike Purewal takes young readers on an adventure that includes the city, outer space, a mysterious planet, the ocean and the centre of Earth! Along the way the reader learns that things like anger, fear and worry are natural but it is harmful to be constantly in these states and that these mental obstacles can be overcome.

Purewal’s story contains various other positive messages such as reducing screen time, getting outside and exploring and using your imagination. Children will enjoy the illustrations and rhyming text.

The Sour Grape

Jory John, illustrated by Pete Oswald

Harper

2022, 34 pages

ISBN: 9780063045415

ages 4+

The Sour Grape is a picture book about a grape who became sour when no one showed up to his birthday party. Before that the grape was sweet getting along with and being considerate of family and friends. As a sour grape the little grape is angry with others and holds grudges.

The Sour Grape realizes how accidents occur when a series of incidents make him very late for a meeting with Lenny, his one friend and a grape who is as sour as he is. Can Sour Grape learn from this experience and return to being the kind, considerate, forgiving and grateful grape he once was?

The Sour Grape is a nicely illustrated picture book with an important message.

