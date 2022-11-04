AMake love, not war. The dishwasher isn’t worth the battle.

You already understand your different responses. And you can both expect other areas of opposite views. So discuss, not argue about, potential solutions to a problem. Then agree on the least problematic answer.

Now, look for a new dishwasher together at several appliance stores, then decide as a team. Crisis resolved. Love wins.

QMy husband and his older brother (three years) are in their 70s. The brother hadn’t visited us from America in 12 years, then arrived for a week.

Despite my husband’s health issues, we assured our home was cosy and well-stocked. We planned mini road trips, went out for lunch and dinner, had good meals at home.

However, when I went out shopping alone, the two had a terrible argument. Both apologized. Two days later, another argument and apologies.

I felt my brother-in-law has serious animosity toward my husband, who’s had two cancers plus other health issues. His brother’s told me that those issues are all “in his head.”

Also, he kept texting his ex-wife and told only me to stay in touch with him and his ex-wife via email and phone.

I found this suspicious. They’ve previously had little to do with me.

I felt this may be part of a strategy to armchair bully my husband. After the first argument, my husband’s posture/demeanour changed. He said little, sitting with his shoulders slumped.

He said that his brother has lashed out/undermined him repeatedly in his life. We’ve had no contact with his brother since. We’re at a loss about what to do.

Hurtful Older Brother

AIt’s very sad for you and your husband to have discovered that long-ago bullying has reappeared between these aging brothers. After a 12-year lapsed connection, the sudden outbursts during a visit clearly frightened your husband.

Your suspicion about the brother and his ex-wife may be warranted.

Focus on your own needs to enjoy the life you have together. Your protective instincts are important in overriding his brother’s temper and whatever else that he and his ex may have in mind.

Ellie’s tip of the day

New relationships involving changed locations/backgrounds/family life require time and compromises to maintain their loving connection.

Ellie Tesher and Lisi Tesher are advice columnists for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.