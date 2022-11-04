Unfortunately, while Hank may be willing to help his fellow feline villagers – even though cats despise dogs – his skill set as a samurai is greatly lacking – until he meets his reluctant teacher, Jimbo (voice of Samuel L. Jackson)! Other actors in the animated movie whose voices you will recognize include George Takei, Mel Brooks and Michelle Yeoh.

Along with the movie on Blu-ray there are the special features “Cool Cats and One Hot Dog”, “In the Drawing Room with Director Rob Minkoff” and “Giving Voice to Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank.”

TV Shows on DVD for Children

rated G, DVD

Paramount Home Entertainment has recently released various kids’ TV shows including The Smurfs, Blaze and the Monster Machines, Blues Clues & You! and Bubble Guppies.

The Smurfs: Season 1 Volume 2 contains nine adventures (episodes 10 – 18 of Season One) featuring the likes of Papa Smurf, Blossom, Gargamel and Dreamer.

Blaze and the Monster Machines: Big Rig to the Rescue! features four episodes where Blaze helps out in various situations including reuniting a dolphin with his family in the ocean.

Blue’s Clues & You!: Rainbow Puppy Adventures has four episodes where viewers can go on adventures with Blue, Josh, Periwinkle and Rainbow Puppy.

Bubble Guppies: Fin-tastic Fairy Tales! also has four episodes along with the special feature “The Jaw-some Sharkventure!”