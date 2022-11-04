Rumble
rated G, Blu-ray
Looking for a fun, “G” rated movie for family movie night? Rumble is a good animated action/comedy movie that is based on the graphic novel “Monster on the Hill” by Rob Harrell.
Set in a world where monster wrestling is a huge (literally) sport, Rumble features a teenage girl, Winnie (voice of Geraldine Viswanathan) and an underdog monster (voice of Will Arnett) follow in their fathers’ footsteps. Winnie’s father, Jimbo, was the coach of the famous champion Rayburn Sr. when the two were lost at sea.
Hoping to find a new wrestler to help her town, Winnie discovers an unsuccessful wrestler named “Steve the Stupendous” who is actually Rayburn Senior’s son. While Steve isn’t a successful wrestler, Winnie changes that when she discovers that he loves to dance and incorporates dance moves into his training.
Steve’s new approach to wrestling results in his getting a chance to fight Tentacular (voice of Terry Crews), the world champion. Will Steve’s new moves be enough to defeat the world champion?
Special features include “The Mon-Stars of Wrestling” and “The Super-Secret Playbook.”
Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank
rated PG, Blu-ray
Another entertaining animated film for families (with older kids, rated PG for violence) is the action/comedy Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank. Hank (voice of Michael Cera) is a dog who needs a place to live and becomes the samurai of a town of cats who need someone to help them prevent an evil villain (voice of Ricky Gervais) from wiping their town from existence.
Unfortunately, while Hank may be willing to help his fellow feline villagers – even though cats despise dogs – his skill set as a samurai is greatly lacking – until he meets his reluctant teacher, Jimbo (voice of Samuel L. Jackson)! Other actors in the animated movie whose voices you will recognize include George Takei, Mel Brooks and Michelle Yeoh.
Along with the movie on Blu-ray there are the special features “Cool Cats and One Hot Dog”, “In the Drawing Room with Director Rob Minkoff” and “Giving Voice to Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank.”
TV Shows on DVD for Children
rated G, DVD
Paramount Home Entertainment has recently released various kids’ TV shows including The Smurfs, Blaze and the Monster Machines, Blues Clues & You! and Bubble Guppies.
The Smurfs: Season 1 Volume 2 contains nine adventures (episodes 10 – 18 of Season One) featuring the likes of Papa Smurf, Blossom, Gargamel and Dreamer.
Blaze and the Monster Machines: Big Rig to the Rescue! features four episodes where Blaze helps out in various situations including reuniting a dolphin with his family in the ocean.
Blue’s Clues & You!: Rainbow Puppy Adventures has four episodes where viewers can go on adventures with Blue, Josh, Periwinkle and Rainbow Puppy.
Bubble Guppies: Fin-tastic Fairy Tales! also has four episodes along with the special feature “The Jaw-some Sharkventure!”
