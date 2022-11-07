Star Trek: Picard: Season Two

Paramount Home Entertainment, rated 14A, Blu-ray Steelbook, 3 discs

The holidays are fast approaching and TV shows and movies on disc can make nice gifts. Here are a few ideas…I just finished watching the second season of Star Trek’s Picard and Star Trek fans will enjoy the 10 episodes in this attractive, Blu-ray, 3-disc Steelbook set. Season two sees Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) asked by Starfleet to help deal with a threat to the galaxy. Someone has gone back in time and changed the present and Picard and his friends have to travel back in time to save the future by repairing the past.

Joining Picard on this galactic adventure are Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan), Raffi Musiker (Michelle Hurd), Dr. Agnes Jurati (Alison Pill) and Cristobal Rios (Santiago Cabrera.) Other actors in the show’s second season include Orla Brady, Evan Evagora, John de Lancie, Isa Briones, Whoopi Goldberg, Annie Wersching and Brent Spiner.

Along with the 10 episodes (just under eight hours), the Blu-ray Steelbook set includes over an hour of special features including various featurettes, deleted scenes and a gag reel.

Star Trek: Picard has won a Primetime Emmy, been nominated for numerous others and Patrick Stewart won a Saturn Award (Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films) for “Best Actor in a Television Series.”

Yellowstone: The Dutton Legacy Collection

Paramount Home Entertainment, rated 14A, Blu-ray, 16 discs

One of the best shows on television is Yellowstone. The western/drama follows the Dutton family who own the largest ranch in the contiguous United States. Situated in Montana, the scenic ranch is constantly under attack by land developers, politicians and many others. And the Dutton family and those who work for them are always eager to protect and fight for what is theirs – or what they believe to be theirs. And there is nothing that they won’t do to keep their ranch. The impressive cast includes Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Jefferson White, Gil Birmingham and Wes Bentley.

Yellowstone: The Dutton Legacy Collection is a 16-disc, Blu-ray set that includes the first four seasons of Yellowstone. Also included is the recently released prequel to Yellowstone – 1883. This 10-episode “Yellowstone Origin Story” looks at how the Dutton family came to Montana and features Sam Elliot, Tim McGraw, Isabel May, Faith Hill and LaMonica Garrett. Yellowstone is one of my favourite shows and I might have enjoyed 1883 more! This western set is more than 43 hours long.