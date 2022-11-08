Do Trees Have Mothers?
Charles Bongers
D & M Kids
2022, 33 pages
ISBN: 9781771623254
ages 3+
Told by a squirrel named Nuts, Do Trees Have Mothers? is a beautifully illustrated picture book that informs young readers about how baby trees are helped by their mothers. Children will learn that “Mother trees teach their babies through their roots” and that they can also warn them about bugs who are in the area. Mother trees also “help others by cleaning the air and water.” Trees provide lots of other important things including food and shelter for animals.
Do Trees Have Mothers? is an excellent nature book inspired by the science of trees that introduces young children to the vital and fascinating world of trees.
Acorn Was a Little Wild
Jen Arena, illustrated by Jessica Gibson
Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
2022, 32 pages
ISBN: 9781534483156
ages 4+
Acorn is “pointy on one end and capped on the other” who is wild and enjoys adventure. And this is what he gets when he jumps from the oak tree not caring about the dangers on the ground. He rolls down a hill before a squirrel gets him but he drops Acorn who rolls again coming to rest in some grass. Eventually, another squirrel discovers Acorn and buries him in the ground. Resting underground is also an adventure for Acorn as he enjoys being around worms and he begins to change. Changing is another adventure for Acorn who grows roots before bursting above ground where he grows into a large oak tree who welcomes animals.
Acorn Was a Little Wild is a fun nature book for adults to share with young children.
Some Questions About Trees
Toni Yuly
Atheneum Books for Young Readers
2022, 34 pages
ISBN: 9781534489158
ages 3+
“Who tells the trees when spring is here?” “Does my favorite tree…remember me?” Filled with questions that a curious young child has about trees, Some Questions About Trees is a nicely illustrated picture book that young readers will enjoy and which hopefully helps to instill in them a respect for trees and the natural world.
