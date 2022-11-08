Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers

2022, 32 pages

ISBN: 9781534483156

ages 4+

Acorn is “pointy on one end and capped on the other” who is wild and enjoys adventure. And this is what he gets when he jumps from the oak tree not caring about the dangers on the ground. He rolls down a hill before a squirrel gets him but he drops Acorn who rolls again coming to rest in some grass. Eventually, another squirrel discovers Acorn and buries him in the ground. Resting underground is also an adventure for Acorn as he enjoys being around worms and he begins to change. Changing is another adventure for Acorn who grows roots before bursting above ground where he grows into a large oak tree who welcomes animals.

Acorn Was a Little Wild is a fun nature book for adults to share with young children.

Some Questions About Trees

Toni Yuly

Atheneum Books for Young Readers

2022, 34 pages

ISBN: 9781534489158

ages 3+

“Who tells the trees when spring is here?” “Does my favorite tree…remember me?” Filled with questions that a curious young child has about trees, Some Questions About Trees is a nicely illustrated picture book that young readers will enjoy and which hopefully helps to instill in them a respect for trees and the natural world.

