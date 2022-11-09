QMy girlfriend and I have lived and worked together for seven years. I’m 36, she’s 31. We fell in love within a few months.
I’m now considering the future and our planning for it, but when I raise the topic, she shuts down.
Our living space is very small, which was fine at the start. She says we’re managing just fine, so it’s foolish to change it.
When I say that I want more for us both, she knows what’s coming and shuts down. She refuses to discuss our marrying and having children.
Her past is the reason. Her father left when she was six years old and was never seen again. Her mother drank excessively. Her first “stepfather” wasn’t interested in her, the next was kindly but couldn’t take the mother’s alcoholism.
My girlfriend was a good student in school and ambitious but there was no support for it. Just her determination to never count on anyone, especially not a husband.
She’s otherwise a wonderful person. I admire her independence, work ethic, loyalty to me, generous love of our rescue dog, and me. But not as husband. Your advice, please.
No Wedding or Kids
AThis is a tough barrier to cross. Explore it with your partner in the most understanding way possible. Stay aware that she carries heavy emotional baggage.
Do not try to win her over with your points of view. Tell her you both need guidance from a mental health therapist who’s familiar with the impact of years-long emotional abuse. Especially the neglect she experienced while very young and into her formative/teenage/young-adult years.
Remember, you have comfortable views on the potential benefits of family life. But she has dread of ever reliving her own deep hurts, or passing pain onto future children.
This may be the opportunity she’s needed, to talk on her own with a psychotherapist/psychologist or other counsellor who’ll help her overcome abandonment by those who were supposed to love and protect her.
If she can accept this kind of mental health help, discussions of future possibilities in your relationship will be easier for you both.
QRecently, while hearing an Indigenous man describe on radio his beatings at a residential school, my husband, in his 60s, said it was “no big deal.” I was shocked! These were small children taken from their parents.
The subject of residential schools has been in the news a lot. He’s well aware of the atrocities that happened in those schools.
I’m appalled by his lack of empathy. He grew up in a middle-class, loving family.
Married 35 years, I still love him. He’s very kind/generous/ loving toward me/our children and grandchildren.
But everyone else annoys him. I feel guilty for not doing more to change his attitude. I’ve considered leaving him over our different values and outlook.
Maybe I’m more concerned about my own comfort and happiness rather than being true to my values.
At this life-stage, can I change his attitude or my reaction?
Love Him, Loathe His Attitude!
ABe true to yourself because core values matter. Sure, life with a generous mate who looks after you and the family feels very fortunate.
But if it includes accepting ignorant attitudes and insensitive, provoking remarks about so many others’ harsh realities, respect lessens in the spaces during conversation.
You don’t have to leave. Speak up, instruct, and shed light on stupid statements. Otherwise, you’ll end up just ignoring him.
Ellie’s tip of the day
Never discount the effects of a neglected, lonely, emotionally abusive childhood. If you’ve known love and support, help your partner/lover embrace a can-do attitude toward the future.
Ellie Tesher and Lisi Tesher are advice columnists for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.
QMy girlfriend and I have lived and worked together for seven years. I’m 36, she’s 31. We fell in love within a few months.
I’m now considering the future and our planning for it, but when I raise the topic, she shuts down.
Our living space is very small, which was fine at the start. She says we’re managing just fine, so it’s foolish to change it.
When I say that I want more for us both, she knows what’s coming and shuts down. She refuses to discuss our marrying and having children.
Her past is the reason. Her father left when she was six years old and was never seen again. Her mother drank excessively. Her first “stepfather” wasn’t interested in her, the next was kindly but couldn’t take the mother’s alcoholism.
My girlfriend was a good student in school and ambitious but there was no support for it. Just her determination to never count on anyone, especially not a husband.
She’s otherwise a wonderful person. I admire her independence, work ethic, loyalty to me, generous love of our rescue dog, and me. But not as husband. Your advice, please.
No Wedding or Kids
AThis is a tough barrier to cross. Explore it with your partner in the most understanding way possible. Stay aware that she carries heavy emotional baggage.
Do not try to win her over with your points of view. Tell her you both need guidance from a mental health therapist who’s familiar with the impact of years-long emotional abuse. Especially the neglect she experienced while very young and into her formative/teenage/young-adult years.
Remember, you have comfortable views on the potential benefits of family life. But she has dread of ever reliving her own deep hurts, or passing pain onto future children.
This may be the opportunity she’s needed, to talk on her own with a psychotherapist/psychologist or other counsellor who’ll help her overcome abandonment by those who were supposed to love and protect her.
If she can accept this kind of mental health help, discussions of future possibilities in your relationship will be easier for you both.
QRecently, while hearing an Indigenous man describe on radio his beatings at a residential school, my husband, in his 60s, said it was “no big deal.” I was shocked! These were small children taken from their parents.
The subject of residential schools has been in the news a lot. He’s well aware of the atrocities that happened in those schools.
I’m appalled by his lack of empathy. He grew up in a middle-class, loving family.
Married 35 years, I still love him. He’s very kind/generous/ loving toward me/our children and grandchildren.
But everyone else annoys him. I feel guilty for not doing more to change his attitude. I’ve considered leaving him over our different values and outlook.
Maybe I’m more concerned about my own comfort and happiness rather than being true to my values.
At this life-stage, can I change his attitude or my reaction?
Love Him, Loathe His Attitude!
ABe true to yourself because core values matter. Sure, life with a generous mate who looks after you and the family feels very fortunate.
But if it includes accepting ignorant attitudes and insensitive, provoking remarks about so many others’ harsh realities, respect lessens in the spaces during conversation.
You don’t have to leave. Speak up, instruct, and shed light on stupid statements. Otherwise, you’ll end up just ignoring him.
Ellie’s tip of the day
Never discount the effects of a neglected, lonely, emotionally abusive childhood. If you’ve known love and support, help your partner/lover embrace a can-do attitude toward the future.
Ellie Tesher and Lisi Tesher are advice columnists for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.
QMy girlfriend and I have lived and worked together for seven years. I’m 36, she’s 31. We fell in love within a few months.
I’m now considering the future and our planning for it, but when I raise the topic, she shuts down.
Our living space is very small, which was fine at the start. She says we’re managing just fine, so it’s foolish to change it.
When I say that I want more for us both, she knows what’s coming and shuts down. She refuses to discuss our marrying and having children.
Her past is the reason. Her father left when she was six years old and was never seen again. Her mother drank excessively. Her first “stepfather” wasn’t interested in her, the next was kindly but couldn’t take the mother’s alcoholism.
My girlfriend was a good student in school and ambitious but there was no support for it. Just her determination to never count on anyone, especially not a husband.
She’s otherwise a wonderful person. I admire her independence, work ethic, loyalty to me, generous love of our rescue dog, and me. But not as husband. Your advice, please.
No Wedding or Kids
AThis is a tough barrier to cross. Explore it with your partner in the most understanding way possible. Stay aware that she carries heavy emotional baggage.
Do not try to win her over with your points of view. Tell her you both need guidance from a mental health therapist who’s familiar with the impact of years-long emotional abuse. Especially the neglect she experienced while very young and into her formative/teenage/young-adult years.
Remember, you have comfortable views on the potential benefits of family life. But she has dread of ever reliving her own deep hurts, or passing pain onto future children.
This may be the opportunity she’s needed, to talk on her own with a psychotherapist/psychologist or other counsellor who’ll help her overcome abandonment by those who were supposed to love and protect her.
If she can accept this kind of mental health help, discussions of future possibilities in your relationship will be easier for you both.
QRecently, while hearing an Indigenous man describe on radio his beatings at a residential school, my husband, in his 60s, said it was “no big deal.” I was shocked! These were small children taken from their parents.
The subject of residential schools has been in the news a lot. He’s well aware of the atrocities that happened in those schools.
I’m appalled by his lack of empathy. He grew up in a middle-class, loving family.
Married 35 years, I still love him. He’s very kind/generous/ loving toward me/our children and grandchildren.
But everyone else annoys him. I feel guilty for not doing more to change his attitude. I’ve considered leaving him over our different values and outlook.
Maybe I’m more concerned about my own comfort and happiness rather than being true to my values.
At this life-stage, can I change his attitude or my reaction?
Love Him, Loathe His Attitude!
ABe true to yourself because core values matter. Sure, life with a generous mate who looks after you and the family feels very fortunate.
But if it includes accepting ignorant attitudes and insensitive, provoking remarks about so many others’ harsh realities, respect lessens in the spaces during conversation.
You don’t have to leave. Speak up, instruct, and shed light on stupid statements. Otherwise, you’ll end up just ignoring him.
Ellie’s tip of the day
Never discount the effects of a neglected, lonely, emotionally abusive childhood. If you’ve known love and support, help your partner/lover embrace a can-do attitude toward the future.
Ellie Tesher and Lisi Tesher are advice columnists for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.