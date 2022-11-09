Remember, you have comfortable views on the potential benefits of family life. But she has dread of ever reliving her own deep hurts, or passing pain onto future children.

This may be the opportunity she’s needed, to talk on her own with a psychotherapist/psychologist or other counsellor who’ll help her overcome abandonment by those who were supposed to love and protect her.

If she can accept this kind of mental health help, discussions of future possibilities in your relationship will be easier for you both.

QRecently, while hearing an Indigenous man describe on radio his beatings at a residential school, my husband, in his 60s, said it was “no big deal.” I was shocked! These were small children taken from their parents.

The subject of residential schools has been in the news a lot. He’s well aware of the atrocities that happened in those schools.

I’m appalled by his lack of empathy. He grew up in a middle-class, loving family.

Married 35 years, I still love him. He’s very kind/generous/ loving toward me/our children and grandchildren.

But everyone else annoys him. I feel guilty for not doing more to change his attitude. I’ve considered leaving him over our different values and outlook.

Maybe I’m more concerned about my own comfort and happiness rather than being true to my values.

At this life-stage, can I change his attitude or my reaction?

Love Him, Loathe His Attitude!

ABe true to yourself because core values matter. Sure, life with a generous mate who looks after you and the family feels very fortunate.

But if it includes accepting ignorant attitudes and insensitive, provoking remarks about so many others’ harsh realities, respect lessens in the spaces during conversation.

You don’t have to leave. Speak up, instruct, and shed light on stupid statements. Otherwise, you’ll end up just ignoring him.

Ellie’s tip of the day

Never discount the effects of a neglected, lonely, emotionally abusive childhood. If you’ve known love and support, help your partner/lover embrace a can-do attitude toward the future.

Ellie Tesher and Lisi Tesher are advice columnists for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.