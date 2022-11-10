QI joined a dating site a few months ago. There have been a few mutual initial attractions with some of the men who have on their profiles that they are widowed.

My first reaction when we start communicating is that I express my condolences on the loss of their spouse. That’s all I say, though. Just something short. I don’t ask anything. I can’t even imagine the sadness of losing a spouse so it would feel odd not to say anything at all.

I feel as though they don’t like me saying anything. Only one said thank you. We communicated for a while but it didn’t work out. The other three no longer wanted to communicate with me after my initial condolences.

Is it wrong of me to express my condolences?

Empathetic Dater

AYes and no. The yes part is that you don’t know them personally, so it could come across as false. Initially, you don’t know if this is their first step into online dating since their loss, so any comment from you could be too soon. However, we do know that it’s very decent to find an opportunity to show some understanding of the situation.

So wait for your online interest to bring the topic up first, and simply ask him if he wants to talk about it. Or not. Once he raises it, it’s best to let him set the tone, and you follow his lead.

QMy husband and I have been together for 20 years, married for 14. During our marriage, issues have come up regarding my mother-in-law. She’s very old-fashioned and judgmental.

I’m a busy professional and often find myself feeling suffocated by her grandmotherly expectations regarding my parenting. I try hard to listen to her and maintain a relationship.

She’s said many terrible things about my sister-in-law, such as “she’s just after my money.” She’s my brother-in-law’s second wife. My mother-in-law went so far as to amend her will so it explicitly states that my sister-in-law will not inherit anything.