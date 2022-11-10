Wayne’s World: 30th Anniversary, rated PG

Paramount Home Entertainment continues to release older, popular movies in high definition including Wayne’s World. If you have been waiting to see Wayne and Garth in high definition your wait is over. Wayne’s World was just released in 4K Ultra HD. This movie is also celebrating its 30th anniversary. If you haven’t seen this classic comedy/music film, it features Wayne (Mike Myers) and Garth (Dana Carvey) do a public-access cable show which becomes popular and with the popularity comes difficulties.

Joining Myers and Carvey in the very funny movie are Rob Lowe, Tia Carrere and Brian Doyle-Murray. This 4K release debuts in 4K UHD with HDR-10 and Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos sound along with some special features. Excellent! (Available November 15)

Planes, Trains and Automobiles, rated PG

Another classic comedy movie just released in 4K Ultra HD is Planes, Trains and Automobiles. Released in 1987 this film is 35 years old. The story sees a Chicago advertising executive (Steve Martin) attempt to get home for Thanksgiving when his travel plans are significantly altered due to the weather. His travel plans involve being rerouted to Wichita and acquiring a travel companion – Del Griffith (John Candy). Del is both infuriating and kind making for an interesting travel adventure. Candy and Martin are both superb in this heartwarming and hilarious film.

Newly remastered in 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision and HDR-10, this beloved holiday movie comes with lots of bonus features. (Available November 22)

Saturday Night Fever: 45-Year Anniversary, rated R, 4K + Blu-ray

Saturday Night Fever, which is celebrating its 45th anniversary, is also now in 4K Ultra HD. This movie follows Tony Manero (John Travolta) who escapes day-to-day life by dancing Saturday nights at the disco. Travolta was nominated for an Oscar for his performance. This 2-disc set has the movie on 4K Ultra HD with HDR-10 and Dolby Vision as well as the theatrical version, the director’s cut and special features on the Blu-ray disc.

