The It Girl
Ruth Ware
Simon & Schuster
2022, 423 pages
ISBN: 978 1982163266
The It Girl is another very good thriller from Ruth Ware. The novel follows a group of students – April, Hannah, Will, Hugh, Ryan and Emily – in their first year at Oxford University where they become close friends while navigating the fun and challenges of the school year. Everything appears to be going well for the group until tragedy strikes and one of them is murdered. An Oxford porter, John Neville, is found guilty based on the testimony provided by Hannah.
The story effectively goes back and forth from the year at Oxford to 10 years later when the group of friends is still in contact with one another to varying degrees. A young journalist contacts Hannah with new evidence in the case causing her to wonder what really happened and question the roles some of her friends may have played in the death.
The It Girl is one of those mystery novels that you will want to keep reading to find out what occurred and it will keep you guessing.
Love Will Out: A Newfoundland Story
David Michael
Inglewood Press
2022, 297 pages
ISBN: 9781999259754
Love Will Out is a very good debut novel by David Michael based on the real-life story of the author’s ancestors. Set in the early 1900s in the docks area of St. John’s, Newfoundland, the interesting love story looks at the lives of two people from different cultures.
Ali is Lebanese and Ruth is Jewish and they have been the best of friends since they were kids and their families came to St. John’s. And while it is obvious that Ali and Ruth love each other, their journey to be together is anything but smooth as they and their families have to deal with various difficulties and obstacles. Ali and Ruth also find themselves in relationships with other people.
Containing twists and turns, interesting characters and the fascinating setting of Newfoundland during the 1920s and 1930s, Love Will Out is an entertaining read.
Best In Snow
David Rosenfelt, read by Grover Gardner
Macmillan Audiobook
2021, 6 CDs
ISBN: 9781250818058
I enjoy reading seasonal books and I recently finished listening to the audio book Best In Snow by David Rosenfelt and expertly read by Grover Gardner. This is the 24th book in Rosenfelt’s fun “Andy Carpenter” series and it occurs during the holidays where the town of Paterson, New Jersey has just received a significant snowfall. Andy Carpenter is a defense lawyer who is mostly retired. Much of his time is spent on his three dogs and his dog rescue organization – the Tara Foundation.
While out walking his canine companions in a nearby park after a snowstorm, Andy’s dog, Tara, discovers a body in the snow. The body is that of Mayor Alex Oliva and evidence shows that he was murdered. The prime suspect is a journalist who the mayor had fired for libel when the reporter wrote an article about him. The editor of the newspaper, and Andy’s friend, asks for Andy’s help for his former reporter. If Andy takes the case he will have his work cut out for him as there is already a pile of evidence against the young journalist.
Best In Snow is another entertaining novel in the Andy Carpenter series that you will enjoy listening to (approximately seven hours).
