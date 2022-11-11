Inglewood Press

2022, 297 pages

ISBN: 9781999259754

Love Will Out is a very good debut novel by David Michael based on the real-life story of the author’s ancestors. Set in the early 1900s in the docks area of St. John’s, Newfoundland, the interesting love story looks at the lives of two people from different cultures.

Ali is Lebanese and Ruth is Jewish and they have been the best of friends since they were kids and their families came to St. John’s. And while it is obvious that Ali and Ruth love each other, their journey to be together is anything but smooth as they and their families have to deal with various difficulties and obstacles. Ali and Ruth also find themselves in relationships with other people.

Containing twists and turns, interesting characters and the fascinating setting of Newfoundland during the 1920s and 1930s, Love Will Out is an entertaining read.

Best In Snow

David Rosenfelt, read by Grover Gardner

Macmillan Audiobook

2021, 6 CDs

ISBN: 9781250818058

I enjoy reading seasonal books and I recently finished listening to the audio book Best In Snow by David Rosenfelt and expertly read by Grover Gardner. This is the 24th book in Rosenfelt’s fun “Andy Carpenter” series and it occurs during the holidays where the town of Paterson, New Jersey has just received a significant snowfall. Andy Carpenter is a defense lawyer who is mostly retired. Much of his time is spent on his three dogs and his dog rescue organization – the Tara Foundation.

While out walking his canine companions in a nearby park after a snowstorm, Andy’s dog, Tara, discovers a body in the snow. The body is that of Mayor Alex Oliva and evidence shows that he was murdered. The prime suspect is a journalist who the mayor had fired for libel when the reporter wrote an article about him. The editor of the newspaper, and Andy’s friend, asks for Andy’s help for his former reporter. If Andy takes the case he will have his work cut out for him as there is already a pile of evidence against the young journalist.

Best In Snow is another entertaining novel in the Andy Carpenter series that you will enjoy listening to (approximately seven hours).

