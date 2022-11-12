Abby is an entrepreneur in her early thirties who lives in the east end. Her style is “classic, simple, functional” and she describes herself as “competitive, intelligent, and an open book.” She says “I’m into fitness. I love to play golf, but I’m inconsistent. I love tennis. Swimming in open water is my favourite. Chlorine is not my kind of perfume. I have done multiple long-distance swims for charity.” She says “I don’t like dogs. I know that’s controversial.” Abby wants to date someone who has “a zest for life.” (Her deal-breakers include men who “believe more than one conspiracy theory.”)

I met Christopher on an app. He was hot. On our first date we covered all the topics that people consider taboo for first dates: politics, abortion rights, climate change. I loved it, and I could tell he did too. We both valued the opportunity to have a challenging conversation about the world with someone new. He asked all the right questions, he walked me home, and at the end of the night, he politely yet confidently asked for a kiss goodnight.

I was hooked from that date. Christopher seemed like the perfect guy for me. Open, confident, strong, eager to get to know me, funny.

Over the next several months, we went on lots of dates. He was the perfect mix: someone who valued our mutual life, and our independent lives; cared about the world; liked doing new things. I was ready to set us up on a path toward making the relationship more serious. I was considering moving in with him, and admitting to him that I was falling in love with him. To this end, I planned a special date. I made reservations at a nice restaurant and packed up a nice bottle of wine to enjoy back at his house later.

The night started out according to plan. We had a really lovely, romantic dinner. We had a great conversation about real estate, our next big work goals, and a book I had recently read that I thought he’d like. The chemistry was at an all-time high.

We even talked about some communication issues that had been coming up for us. Christopher told me that he had been working on some things we had discussed in the past.

As we were walking away from the restaurant, my arm tucked into his, I felt giddy. I felt as if I could finally exhale.

We got back to his house and went for a hot tub. We shared a beer because both of us were feeling like we’d had enough alcohol, and didn’t want to open the wine. It was nice to sip and chat and relax together.

I was feeling like I was finally ready to allow myself to tumble headfirst into the feelings I knew I already had, and that I was also holding back for fear of getting hurt.

Later, when we were snuggled in bed, I plucked up the courage to say that I was interested in moving our relationship to the next level, that I wanted to start working on a shared future. I will never forget the moment when he said: “I really like spending time with you, but I am not looking for a serious relationship right now.”