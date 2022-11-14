QMy wife and I are in our 80s. We have two boys, both in their 50s. Both are married and each have one boy and one girl in their 20s, our grandchildren.

The older son is a psychologist, working with teenagers. His daughter moved out when she was 18. She didn’t speak to her parents for more than two years. She wrote on social media that her childhood was unhappy and her family was dysfunctional.

We never saw any of this. She was brought up in a loving and caring home. We all live in the same city and visited each other often. We never knew of any unhappiness in our family.

Her parents maintain that his brother (my younger son and her uncle) has influenced his daughter in a negative way. His daughter still has close contact with her uncle, his family, and us. Our sons haven’t spoken for over two years now.

Now, almost five years after she moved out, our granddaughter wants to make peace with everyone. She always said that it was her decision as an adult to move out. But her father and mother have such ingrained bad feelings for his brother and family that there is absolutely nothing we can do to change their minds towards reconciliation.

We know that his brother never influenced or talked badly about her dad to her. Her parents are very hurt at the loss of their close relationship, and maybe jealous of his brother’s wife, because their daughter visits them.

We have a close relationship with both our boys. But we cannot understand why the older one and his wife are so stubborn. This puts a terrible strain on us, since we have to juggle visits, birthdays, holidays etc. between them. We’ve tried to reason with them in different ways. To no avail.

If you have any advice, I would appreciate it. I read your column often.

Frazzled Father

AYour family situation has become very complicated over time. There is blame from one side to another, bad feeling between brothers (despite one of them being a professional psychologist), and throughout you and your wife as the elders are left feeling frustrated and hurt.