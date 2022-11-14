As much as we like to espouse that "family comes first," most of us do not practise such a philosophy. It's not because we don't actually believe that statement to be true, but more because family requires a lot of work for which we are not compensated and, let's face it, we need to pay for the groceries.

Family is also a large and expanding concept. Are we just referring to our immediate nuclear family, parents and children? Should we include grandparents, uncles, aunts and cousins? How about in-laws, step-relatives or second cousins? If there is geographic distance between family members, is there the same expectation of connection for those far away as there is for those living closer? And when it comes right down to it, given the different personalities that inhabit family circles, is there really any greater obligation to family members than there is to supportive friends?

There is no right answer for everyone to those questions. Every family has its own dynamic and every member of every family has to decide how much energy to expend on the notion that family comes first. Family, and all of the potential combinations and obligations, makes for work — and not everyone has the capacity for all of the work required.

One of the most important elements of surviving family dynamics is the concept of acceptance. It is important to accept that some family members will be more important to you than others, and, if you have a limited amount of energy, you invest it in those who will respect and return the investment. Hence, you have to accept that you will let other family members — those with whom you have little in common or those with whom you have conflict — take a back seat in your energy investment.

You cannot make everyone like you or respond positively to you, not even, and maybe even most especially, family. There are always those who take family for granted and expect some kind of entitlement of privileges or support just because they share some DNA.

Modern society offers global opportunities that have dramatically changed the small village family bonds of a century or two ago. Families are now often spread around the globe, sometimes by choice and sometimes by necessity. It does not take long for even close siblings to find themselves separated by distance, much less family members beyond the nuclear group. Still, the modern world also offers a whole new set of platforms on which distant family members can remain connected. In seconds, we can connect and communicate with others anywhere in the world.

Family is work, always has been and always will be, and while there may not be economic benefits for such work, there are certainly emotional and spiritual ones. Given the many ways we have to stay connected, invest the time in those who respond and return the courtesy and leave the channels open for those who may not. You never know when exactly what you need in a moment of challenge will be family.