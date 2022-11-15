Maybe that will change in the days ahead as the urgent message these top doctors seem to be relaying sinks in.

I’m sympathetic to people who don’t want to wear one. On Monday I was reminded of how much I prefer not wearing a mask — having people able to read my facial expressions and easily hear what I’m saying, being able to breathe easier, especially when jogging up stairs, not being bothered by the straps tugging on my ears and the clips pinching the top of my nose — just not constantly being reminded by the feeling on my face and look at the faces of others of our fragile mortality.

And I’m sympathetic to being reluctant to reimpose a mandate: in general I’d prefer that every piece of good advice not be turned into a law forcing compliance on everyone. And I think we’re all sick of fighting about this and all the related issues.

But at some point, something’s got to give. Over the past few years, we’ve all learned that wearing a mask is the least we can do to protect each other — the absolute least. It’s a hassle, but a small one, and it works. Wearing one again seems like such small potatoes next to the idea of shutting down schools and restaurants, or going back to backyard visits with tiny bubbles of social contacts.

It seems like even smaller potatoes next to the idea of seeing a lot of people get very sick and die.

It’s kids most at risk right now — who in a switch from the COVID-19 waves, Moore stressed, are really vulnerable to current illnesses the rest of us might shrug off — but it could be others again as well if the problems caused by overloaded pediatric units spill over to prevent care for the rest of us in hospitals.

What seems reasonable to me is that mask wearing is a measure most of us could easily toggle on and off as needed to head off more severe measures and more severe consequences. What also seems reasonable to me is that if top doctors and public health officials are begging me to consider wearing one because hospitals are getting overwhelmed, then maybe that ought to be persuasive.

The goal, here, obviously, is for as many of us as possible to make it happy and healthy and alive to a time when there’s no real reason to wear masks when we go out. Maybe at some later point, it will make sense to wear masks again, for a while, to again ensure more of us can survive and thrive. Is that too big a burden to accept? And do we need a law to force us to co-operate every time?

We can follow rules, sure, most of us. But are we willing to follow advice?

Edward Keenan is a Toronto-based city columnist for the Star. Reach him via email: ekeenan@thestar.ca