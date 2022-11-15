Workman Publishing

ISBN: 9780761139898

ages Baby+

Young children enjoy Sandra Boynton’s funny, silly books with her awesome illustrations. Big Box of Boynton: Set 1 makes a nice gift for a newborn or young child containing three of Boynton’s popular board books – “Oh My Oh My Oh Dinosaurs”, “Barnyard Dance” and “Pajama Time.” These books are wonderful to share with a child.

ABC of Nature: A Wild & Wonderful Alphabet

Carmine Falcone, illustrated by Stephanie Fizer Coleman

Cottage Door Press

2022, 22 pages

ISBN: 9781646383351

ages 3+

For children who prefer nature to dinosaurs, there is the alphabet book ABC of Nature: A Wild & Wonderful Alphabet. This book has two or more examples of animals and other things in nature whose name begins with the particular letter of the alphabet. For the letter “X” there is the Xeme – “a type of small gull” and the “Xyris”, a wetland plant. The author includes a short description of the animal, plant or other nature item. And while plants and animals commonly represent letters, so too do others items. For example, the letter “R” is not only represented by “Rattlesnake” but also “Rain” and “Rainbow.”

I like that the author points out positive things that have routinely been perceived in a negative light. The description that accompanies “Dandelion” is “Most people think of dandelions as weeds, but they have been used as food, tea, and medicine for hundreds of years.” Bright, colourful illustrations are included. There are also tactile features on every page.

