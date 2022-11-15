ABC of Dinosaurs: A Powerfully Prehistoric Alphabet
Carmine Falcone, illustrated by Isabella Grott
Cottage Door Press
2022, 22 pages
ISBN: 9781646383344
ages 3+
Children need to learn the alphabet, and most kids like dinosaurs, so it makes sense to put the two together. Each letter of the alphabet begins the name of a dinosaur and the author includes a little information about the prehistoric animal as well as how to pronounce the dinosaur’s name making for a fun and fascinating alphabet book. The Omeisaurus (oh-mee-SORE-us) “could eat one ton of plants every day.” The letter “X” is represented by “Xenoceratops” (ZEE-no-SHE-rah-tops), a dinosaur who “had two horns over its eyes and a horned shield behind its skull.” Quetzalcoatlus is the “dino” for the letter “Q” (KWETS-ul-coe-AT-luss) and this animal “was the same size as a small airplane.”
Beautiful illustrations complement the text and there are touch tactile features on every page. This book is both educational and interesting.
Big Box of Boynton: Set 1
Sandra Boynton
Workman Publishing
ISBN: 9780761139898
ages Baby+
Young children enjoy Sandra Boynton’s funny, silly books with her awesome illustrations. Big Box of Boynton: Set 1 makes a nice gift for a newborn or young child containing three of Boynton’s popular board books – “Oh My Oh My Oh Dinosaurs”, “Barnyard Dance” and “Pajama Time.” These books are wonderful to share with a child.
ABC of Nature: A Wild & Wonderful Alphabet
Carmine Falcone, illustrated by Stephanie Fizer Coleman
Cottage Door Press
2022, 22 pages
ISBN: 9781646383351
ages 3+
For children who prefer nature to dinosaurs, there is the alphabet book ABC of Nature: A Wild & Wonderful Alphabet. This book has two or more examples of animals and other things in nature whose name begins with the particular letter of the alphabet. For the letter “X” there is the Xeme – “a type of small gull” and the “Xyris”, a wetland plant. The author includes a short description of the animal, plant or other nature item. And while plants and animals commonly represent letters, so too do others items. For example, the letter “R” is not only represented by “Rattlesnake” but also “Rain” and “Rainbow.”
I like that the author points out positive things that have routinely been perceived in a negative light. The description that accompanies “Dandelion” is “Most people think of dandelions as weeds, but they have been used as food, tea, and medicine for hundreds of years.” Bright, colourful illustrations are included. There are also tactile features on every page.
ABC of Dinosaurs: A Powerfully Prehistoric Alphabet
Carmine Falcone, illustrated by Isabella Grott
Cottage Door Press
2022, 22 pages
ISBN: 9781646383344
ages 3+
Children need to learn the alphabet, and most kids like dinosaurs, so it makes sense to put the two together. Each letter of the alphabet begins the name of a dinosaur and the author includes a little information about the prehistoric animal as well as how to pronounce the dinosaur’s name making for a fun and fascinating alphabet book. The Omeisaurus (oh-mee-SORE-us) “could eat one ton of plants every day.” The letter “X” is represented by “Xenoceratops” (ZEE-no-SHE-rah-tops), a dinosaur who “had two horns over its eyes and a horned shield behind its skull.” Quetzalcoatlus is the “dino” for the letter “Q” (KWETS-ul-coe-AT-luss) and this animal “was the same size as a small airplane.”
Beautiful illustrations complement the text and there are touch tactile features on every page. This book is both educational and interesting.
Big Box of Boynton: Set 1
Sandra Boynton
Workman Publishing
ISBN: 9780761139898
ages Baby+
Young children enjoy Sandra Boynton’s funny, silly books with her awesome illustrations. Big Box of Boynton: Set 1 makes a nice gift for a newborn or young child containing three of Boynton’s popular board books – “Oh My Oh My Oh Dinosaurs”, “Barnyard Dance” and “Pajama Time.” These books are wonderful to share with a child.
ABC of Nature: A Wild & Wonderful Alphabet
Carmine Falcone, illustrated by Stephanie Fizer Coleman
Cottage Door Press
2022, 22 pages
ISBN: 9781646383351
ages 3+
For children who prefer nature to dinosaurs, there is the alphabet book ABC of Nature: A Wild & Wonderful Alphabet. This book has two or more examples of animals and other things in nature whose name begins with the particular letter of the alphabet. For the letter “X” there is the Xeme – “a type of small gull” and the “Xyris”, a wetland plant. The author includes a short description of the animal, plant or other nature item. And while plants and animals commonly represent letters, so too do others items. For example, the letter “R” is not only represented by “Rattlesnake” but also “Rain” and “Rainbow.”
I like that the author points out positive things that have routinely been perceived in a negative light. The description that accompanies “Dandelion” is “Most people think of dandelions as weeds, but they have been used as food, tea, and medicine for hundreds of years.” Bright, colourful illustrations are included. There are also tactile features on every page.
ABC of Dinosaurs: A Powerfully Prehistoric Alphabet
Carmine Falcone, illustrated by Isabella Grott
Cottage Door Press
2022, 22 pages
ISBN: 9781646383344
ages 3+
Children need to learn the alphabet, and most kids like dinosaurs, so it makes sense to put the two together. Each letter of the alphabet begins the name of a dinosaur and the author includes a little information about the prehistoric animal as well as how to pronounce the dinosaur’s name making for a fun and fascinating alphabet book. The Omeisaurus (oh-mee-SORE-us) “could eat one ton of plants every day.” The letter “X” is represented by “Xenoceratops” (ZEE-no-SHE-rah-tops), a dinosaur who “had two horns over its eyes and a horned shield behind its skull.” Quetzalcoatlus is the “dino” for the letter “Q” (KWETS-ul-coe-AT-luss) and this animal “was the same size as a small airplane.”
Beautiful illustrations complement the text and there are touch tactile features on every page. This book is both educational and interesting.
Big Box of Boynton: Set 1
Sandra Boynton
Workman Publishing
ISBN: 9780761139898
ages Baby+
Young children enjoy Sandra Boynton’s funny, silly books with her awesome illustrations. Big Box of Boynton: Set 1 makes a nice gift for a newborn or young child containing three of Boynton’s popular board books – “Oh My Oh My Oh Dinosaurs”, “Barnyard Dance” and “Pajama Time.” These books are wonderful to share with a child.
ABC of Nature: A Wild & Wonderful Alphabet
Carmine Falcone, illustrated by Stephanie Fizer Coleman
Cottage Door Press
2022, 22 pages
ISBN: 9781646383351
ages 3+
For children who prefer nature to dinosaurs, there is the alphabet book ABC of Nature: A Wild & Wonderful Alphabet. This book has two or more examples of animals and other things in nature whose name begins with the particular letter of the alphabet. For the letter “X” there is the Xeme – “a type of small gull” and the “Xyris”, a wetland plant. The author includes a short description of the animal, plant or other nature item. And while plants and animals commonly represent letters, so too do others items. For example, the letter “R” is not only represented by “Rattlesnake” but also “Rain” and “Rainbow.”
I like that the author points out positive things that have routinely been perceived in a negative light. The description that accompanies “Dandelion” is “Most people think of dandelions as weeds, but they have been used as food, tea, and medicine for hundreds of years.” Bright, colourful illustrations are included. There are also tactile features on every page.