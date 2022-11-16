Beast

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, rated 14A, Blu-ray + DVD, 2 discs

Beast is a fun action/thriller movie that sees Dr. Nate Samuels (Idris Elba), a recently widowed husband, take his two children, “Mare” (Iyana Halley) and Norah (Leah Sava Jeffries) on vacation to a game reserve in South Africa where he visits his good friend (Sharlto Copley.)

Nate is hoping that the trip will help him reconnect with his daughters. And it works. But the strengthening of family bonds occurs because they end up in a battle of survival with a rogue lion who is killing people after his family was killed by poachers. What began as a relaxing family vacation with a friend quickly becomes a terrifying ordeal with Nate and his daughters struggling to survive.

Along with the action movie on both Blu-ray and DVD, this 2-disc set includes numerous bonus features including “Creating the Beast”, “Man Vs. Lion: The Final Battle”, “Making It Real: The Wounds”, “A Lion’s Pride” and more.

Jerry & Marge Go Large

Paramount Home Entertainment, rated PG, DVD

I like feel-good movies that are based on true stories so I’m not surprised that I enjoyed Jerry & Marge Go Large. The films sees retiree Jerry Selbee (Bryan Cranston) discover a “mathematical loophole” in the Massachusetts lottery. Jerry and his wife Marge (Annette Bening) go on a huge winning spree and include others they know helping numerous people and reviving their small Michigan town in the process.

The biography/comedy/drama is very entertaining and features a talented cast that includes Cranston, Bening, Rainn Wilson and Larry Wilmore.

Halo: Season One