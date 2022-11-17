Is there someone on your shopping list who likes dogs and who uses paper (as opposed to digital) calendars? What Dogs Teach Us: 2023 Engagement Calendar is filled with numerous photos of dogs and has lots of room to mark down notes, appointments and reminders. Phases of the moon, equinoxes and significant days are also included.

The beginning of the calendar has a section on “Important Information” where personal information, emergency and other numbers can be listed. There are other pages for “General Contacts” and “Important Dates to Remember.” A page for a 2023 calendar and another page that contains calendars for 2024 and 2025 are also included. There are also pages that contain two months per page for 2023 before going into the main part of the calendar that contains a week on each page. Eight pages of “Notes” are at the back of the calendar.

What Dogs Teach Us is a nice calendar to organize your days, weeks and months for the coming year and a good keepsake that you can look back on.

The Original Sudoku Page-A-Day Calendar 2023