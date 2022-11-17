What Dogs Teach Us: 2023 Engagement Calendar
Willow Creek Press
2022, 104 pages
ISBN: 9781549229299
Is there someone on your shopping list who likes dogs and who uses paper (as opposed to digital) calendars? What Dogs Teach Us: 2023 Engagement Calendar is filled with numerous photos of dogs and has lots of room to mark down notes, appointments and reminders. Phases of the moon, equinoxes and significant days are also included.
The beginning of the calendar has a section on “Important Information” where personal information, emergency and other numbers can be listed. There are other pages for “General Contacts” and “Important Dates to Remember.” A page for a 2023 calendar and another page that contains calendars for 2024 and 2025 are also included. There are also pages that contain two months per page for 2023 before going into the main part of the calendar that contains a week on each page. Eight pages of “Notes” are at the back of the calendar.
What Dogs Teach Us is a nice calendar to organize your days, weeks and months for the coming year and a good keepsake that you can look back on.
The Original Sudoku Page-A-Day Calendar 2023
Workman Publishing
2022
ISBN: 9781523515370
A thoughtful gift for Sudoku enthusiasts, particularly those who also like to know what day it is, is The Original Sudoku Page-A-Day Calendar 2023. This calendar consists of 313 pages (weekends are combined on one page) of “handcrafted Sudoku from Nikoli, the Japanese company that invented the game.” Answers to the puzzles are on the reverse side of each page.
The puzzles are “very easy” on Saturdays and get increasingly more difficult as the week progresses and ending up with “hard” puzzles later in the week. I like the calendar because it is more eco-friendly than other calendars. Not only is there no plastic or shrink-wrap, but the backer is chipboard and the calendar is printed “on responsibly sourced paper with soy-based inks”!
Home Is Where the Heart Is: 2023 Calendar Towel
Susan Winget
Willow Creek Press
ISBN: 9781549229930
A small, practical present that you can give is the Home Is Where the Heart Is: 2023 Calendar Towel. Made of 100% cotton, this attractive towel calendar featuring birds and bird houses lets you know what day it is throughout 2023 and then it can be used to dry dishes (if you don’t have a dishwasher) or just clean up around the kitchen or other areas.
This package includes one calendar towel, hanging cord, dowel coupling and hardwood dowels. Hang the towel for quick reference for 2023 and then use it as an eco-friendly kitchen towel.
