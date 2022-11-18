Top Gun: Maverick

Paramount Home Entertainment, rated PG, Blu-ray

Top Gun: Maverick is now available on disc. Recently I reviewed the 2-disc Top Gun set that includes both Top Gun from 1986 and Top Gun: Maverick. Since fans of the original movie likely have a copy already, they can get Top Gun: Maverick alone in either 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray or DVD. I watched the movie in Blu-ray and it is very entertaining.

Released 36 years after Top Gun, Top Gun: Maverick has Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) working as a test pilot when he is requested to return to TOP GUN to train an elite group of graduates for an important mission.

The good action/drama has won three Saturn Awards (Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films) including “Best Action/Adventure Film” and “Best Actor” (Cruise) and is nominated for a People’s Choice Award for “The Movie of 2022.” Joining Cruise is a cast that includes Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Val Kilmer, Bashir Salahuddin, Jon Hamm and Charles Parnell. Bonus features on the Blu-ray includes over 30 minutes of “Behind-the-Scenes Special Features.”

The Twilight Zone: The Complete Series

Paramount Home Entertainment, rated 14A, DVD

While you can’t compare this series of The Twilight Zone from 2019 – 2020 to the original classic series with Rod Serling from 1959 – 1964 as Serling’s show is one of the best TV series of all time, the recent show hosted by Jordan Peele is good. This “complete anthology series box set” features 20 episodes of the mystery/horror/drama series that was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award. There is more than 2.5 hours of special features including “Crossing Over: Living in The Twilight Zone”, audio commentary and “Remembering Rod Serling.”

Along with Jordan Peele as “The Narrator” the show included Kumail Nanjiani, Chris O’ Dowd, John Cho, Topher Grace, Damon Wayans Jr., Jenna Elfman, Jefferson White, Tony Hale, Gillian Jacobs, Seth Rogen, Tracy Morgan, Greg Kinnear and John Larroquette.

