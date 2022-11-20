The current CUPE and government stand-off in Ontario is at least partially a function of years of educational promises that may end up proving unsustainable. As noble as the intentions might have been at some point, the belief that every child, of every ability, would be given the support to progress through the school system in some lock-step fashion, with no one ever being held back and everyone feeling good about themselves, was an illusion. Parents began to believe the promises made and took legal steps to require the specialized support some children needed. Classrooms became transit centres, where various teachers, teacher aides, support workers and students came and went.

The problem with the model is not that it can't be done because it can. If you gave every child in the school system a personal tutor to ensure that he/she could get the learning strategies and support to make a somewhat simultaneously timed progress through a skill and knowledge continuum with their peers, you'd have that ideal model working. Of course, it would dramatically affect the cost of education, so much so that it is unlikely to ever be achieved in institutional settings.

Interestingly enough, it worked before there was anything called public education. Go back a couple of centuries ago and every child had a personal teacher, albeit of a limited number of skills. Farming parents taught their children to farm. Stone mason parents taught their children to build with stone. Sure, the options for children whose parents could not afford that one-on-one tutoring to learn something more than basic skills were pretty limited but it was a time when limited skills were the ones most in demand.

With public education, the intent was to offer all children an opportunity to learn more than simply what their parents could teach them and for quite a while it worked fairly well. Those children who learned relatively easily developed skills that allowed for the development of middle management and white-collar roles and hence the expansion of the middle class. Those children who struggled were held back until they were old enough to fill in the still plentiful unskilled labour roles. I don't know what the ratios were in the beginning, but based on my high school experience in the 1960s, I'd say about 40% went on to white collar positions and 60% went on to repetitive, unskilled positions.

With the advent of computers and roboticized manufacturing, the number of unskilled positions has declined significantly and the need for more skilled labour has increased with it. While the 40% that once went on to higher education continue to be processed successfully by a regular classroom teacher, the 60% who were once "housed" in schools until they were old enough to get out and work, but now demand and need greater supports to be significantly more successful in the system, are putting a significant strain on it. Teachers know it; administrators know it; teachers' aides know it; parents know it and, worst of all, students who need such supports and can't get them know it all too well. The current labour action, and the next fifty years of additional labour actions will not likely solve it.

The problem is that we are using an institutional model that was meant to be a one-size-fits-all model 200 years ago. You can try to prop that model up with low-paid aides but it doesn't solve the fundamental issue that the one-size-fits-all model simply does not work anymore. Modern, successful organizations are smaller, more flexible and adaptable, and serve niche markets rather than trying to serve everyone the same thing. If the school system is going to be successful, it needs a redesign where, in fact, many smaller models of education are available and CUPE is advocating for more bus drivers to get students to the smaller, more adaptable schools that might actually meet their needs.

We don't need more people hired to prop up an antiquated educational model. We need a new model that has a better chance of meeting the noble intentions of an appropriately challenging and successful education for all.

Graham Hookey is the author of "Parenting Is A Team Sport" and can be reached at ghookey@yahoo.com.