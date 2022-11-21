In talking about why there is still hope – while admitting that time is running out – Goodall covers topics such as how we can be hopeful for the future, how we can encourage hope in our children and how acting to protect the planet leads to more hope. And while spreading the word of the importance of hope, especially in light of our species’ past, can be a daunting task, Goodall is the ideal person for the job. After all, not only has she accomplished many challenges from living through World War II to studying chimpanzees in Gombe, but she has fought for animals who are cruelly treated as well as for environmental protection sharing her views of how these can be accomplished including assisting humans and communities that are in need of help.

Goodall and Abrams do an excellent job of discussing the idea of hope often citing personal experiences. I liked the fact that Goodall prefers to provide stories, as opposed to statistics, of hope. These stories, often based on personal experiences, are fascinating and do provide the listener/reader with hope. Goodall and Abrams even touch on the topic of death and make this often frightening subject one that can be discussed without creating fear or anxiety.

The Book of Hope is a valuable tool in addressing the stresses and depression many of us experience on a regular basis providing us with hope of a better life and future. Both the audio book and the book have their benefits. I particularly like the audio book as Abrams’ discussion with Goodall is a relaxing and pleasant listen as Goodall’s voice is calming and her words are inspirational and offer hope. The book is also good as it includes photos throughout that complement the text. Both editions instill the listener/reader with confidence that our species can meet the large challenges before us.

The Book of Hope is a particularly important listen/read for elementary and high school students and including it in school curricula would be wise. Very highly recommended.

