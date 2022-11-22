Creepy Crayon
Aaron Reynolds, illustrated by Peter Brown
Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
2022, 43 pages
ISBN: 9781534465886
ages 4+
Jasper Rabbit isn’t doing very well in school and he is not trying very hard. And then he finds a crayon that is “…purple. Pointy. And perfect.” Jasper continues to struggle at school until he picks up the crayon and somehow he knows how to spell all of the words in the spelling test correctly. Jasper doesn’t do his math homework but with the crayon the surprise math test is easy. It is like the crayon knew what to do. Creepy. Jasper “felt a shiver go up his spine.”
Jasper becomes frightened of the crayon and tries to ignore it but the crayon creates a poster for Jasper which wins a prize – even though he put the crayon away in a pencil case! Wanting to be rid of the crayon forever, Jasper locks it in a box but it returns. The crayon participates in Jasper’s life where the upset rabbit gets all A-pluses thanks to the creepy crayon.
Finally Jasper melts the purple crayon down and throws it in the garbage only to have the crayon return and ensure that Jasper does well at school. As a last resort Jasper flushes the crayon down the toilet, but will this be enough to remove the crayon from his life? And will it be the end of the Creepy Crayon?
A fun story and excellent illustrations make this picture book a fun one for young children (aimed at ages 4-8.)
Merriam-Webster’s Word Puzzle Adventures
Gabrielle Vernon-Melzer, illustrated by Sam Rennocks
Merriam-Webster Kids
2022, 128 pages
ISBN: 9780877791447
ages 6+
Keep kids learning and entertained with Merriam-Webster’s Word Puzzle Adventures. Aimed at children six years and older, this book contains a variety of puzzles including word searches, word magician puzzles, crossword puzzles, code-breaking puzzles, word scrambles – and more. In all there are are approximately 100 puzzles and quizzes where kids will learn about language, vocabulary, animals, dinosaurs and lots more. And they will have fun while they learn! Answers to the puzzles are in the back of the book.
Beatrice Likes the Dark
April Genevieve Tucholke, illustrated by Khoa Le
Algonquin Young Readers
2022, 32 pages
ISBN: 9781643751573
ages 4+
Beatrice and Roo are sisters who don’t understand each other. Beatrice likes the dark and things associated with it like the night, spiders and graveyards. Roo likes the light and things that are bright such as sunshine. One night Beatrice takes her sister to the attic where she shows Roo how to make a potion – a Roo Potion that will help Roo like the dark and Roo believes her. Next, Roo takes Beatrice out under the bright sky where Roo teaches her sister a song that helps Beatrice like the light and Beatrice believes her. And while Roo doesn’t love the dark and Beatrice doesn’t love the light they do love each other.
