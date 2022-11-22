Creepy Crayon

Aaron Reynolds, illustrated by Peter Brown

Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers

2022, 43 pages

ISBN: 9781534465886

ages 4+

Jasper Rabbit isn’t doing very well in school and he is not trying very hard. And then he finds a crayon that is “…purple. Pointy. And perfect.” Jasper continues to struggle at school until he picks up the crayon and somehow he knows how to spell all of the words in the spelling test correctly. Jasper doesn’t do his math homework but with the crayon the surprise math test is easy. It is like the crayon knew what to do. Creepy. Jasper “felt a shiver go up his spine.”

Jasper becomes frightened of the crayon and tries to ignore it but the crayon creates a poster for Jasper which wins a prize – even though he put the crayon away in a pencil case! Wanting to be rid of the crayon forever, Jasper locks it in a box but it returns. The crayon participates in Jasper’s life where the upset rabbit gets all A-pluses thanks to the creepy crayon.

Finally Jasper melts the purple crayon down and throws it in the garbage only to have the crayon return and ensure that Jasper does well at school. As a last resort Jasper flushes the crayon down the toilet, but will this be enough to remove the crayon from his life? And will it be the end of the Creepy Crayon?

A fun story and excellent illustrations make this picture book a fun one for young children (aimed at ages 4-8.)