When we went to counselling together, it was obvious that we were like two ships on separate voyages.

From the time of our separation, I’ve tried to give the kids great weekends during my weekends with them. My close friend urged me to use their father’s weekends to go on adventures with her and other singles.

One of the women brought her brother along to join a group hike. He was staying with his sister for a visit, and there was no reason to exclude him.

A week later, he reached out to me on social media. I was flummoxed and had no idea how to respond. He apologized for “intruding” but said that he saw during the hike that I had a great sense of humour, and he really enjoyed my company.

So, now what? Is this different from meeting someone online? I haven’t gone that route so don’t know if this is the same. A chance meeting with someone who seems genuinely nice and gets my humour? Or just some guy who’s on his own and looking for a place to land?

Newbie Dating

A Use social media carefully. You already know what he looks like and that he has a close relationship with his sister. Ask only general questions for now, such as where does he live, does he have children (i.e., what’s his relationship status).

Take your time with these conversations but don’t pin high hopes on him until you know more. Remember, in your previous union, you were passing ships. So if this man is just testing the waters about trying to date you or start something more, you need to know a lot more about him.

However, if dating him is on the horizon and you trust what you’ve learned, enjoy!

Ellie’s Tip of the Day

Seniors who start over once widowed, often live longer, happier lives.

