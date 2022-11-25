The Book of Amazing Trees
Nathalie Tordjman, illustrated by Isabelle Simler & Julien Norwood
Princeton Architectural Press
2021, 65 pages
ISBN: 9781616899714
ages 8+
Learning about trees is as fascinating as it is important and The Book of Amazing Trees is both interesting and educational. Aimed at children 8+, the book looks at trees including their bark, trunks, leaves, types – and more. How a tree grows is also included and there are ways to figure out the age of a tree, calculating the height of a tree and the diameter of its trunk. Roots, including the four types of tree roots, is also looked at as are leaves. There is even information on how trees protect themselves.
Other sections include seeds and flowers and there is an activity on “Grow a tree!” where kids (of all ages) can grow a tree by sowing seeds as well as starting a willow tree by cutting a willow branch, pushing it into the dirt and watering it. “The life of a tree” is also included.
I particularly enjoyed learning about how trees communicate with themselves and how they help each other and the section on “Record-breaking trees” is interesting and looks at trees with the biggest flowers (Magnolia), the biggest fruit (Jackfruit – some weigh more than 25 kilograms), the biggest trunk (Baobob) – and lots more.
Filled with numerous good illustrations, The Book of Amazing Trees is an excellent resource for children, teachers and other educators.
Himawari House
Harmony Becker
:01 First Second
2021, 374 pages
ISBN: 9781250235565
Young Adult
Himawari House is a graphic novel about immigration which shares the life stories and perspectives of its residents. Nao is the newest resident in the house and has returned to Japan after immigrating to the United States as a young child. She hopes to regain her forgotten Japanese heritage and to re-learn her first language at the Japanese-language school. Hyejung and Tina also attend the school and the three of them navigate life in Japan and the challenges that come with it. The beautiful illustrations and story narrative work well together to encapsulate life in Tokyo, Japan and the ever-present themes of self-discovery, language barriers and love.
The author states their "use of accents in this book" is to "fully actualize, three-dimensional people" and to share their lived experiences, both successes and challenges, in the forefront of a story. The author does an excellent job of achieving this while providing an entertaining and thoughtful read.
Himawari House is intended for Young Adult audiences and older.
– Reviewed by Gleannan Perrett
Bevan: A Well-Loved Bear
Petra Brown
Sleeping Bear Press
2021, 32 pages
ISBN: 9781534111103
ages 4+
Anyone who has had a special, stuffed animal (mine was a dog) as a child will enjoy this beautifully illustrated picture book by Petra Brown. The story follows the life of Bevan, an old bear, as he moves from family to family over many decades. The adorable toy bear has many adventures and brings much joy and comfort to many people before going to live with a girl in a house by the sea.
