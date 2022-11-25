Himawari House

Harmony Becker

:01 First Second

2021, 374 pages

ISBN: 9781250235565

Young Adult

Himawari House is a graphic novel about immigration which shares the life stories and perspectives of its residents. Nao is the newest resident in the house and has returned to Japan after immigrating to the United States as a young child. She hopes to regain her forgotten Japanese heritage and to re-learn her first language at the Japanese-language school. Hyejung and Tina also attend the school and the three of them navigate life in Japan and the challenges that come with it. The beautiful illustrations and story narrative work well together to encapsulate life in Tokyo, Japan and the ever-present themes of self-discovery, language barriers and love.

The author states their "use of accents in this book" is to "fully actualize, three-dimensional people" and to share their lived experiences, both successes and challenges, in the forefront of a story. The author does an excellent job of achieving this while providing an entertaining and thoughtful read.

Himawari House is intended for Young Adult audiences and older.

– Reviewed by Gleannan Perrett

Bevan: A Well-Loved Bear

Petra Brown

Sleeping Bear Press

2021, 32 pages

ISBN: 9781534111103

ages 4+

Anyone who has had a special, stuffed animal (mine was a dog) as a child will enjoy this beautifully illustrated picture book by Petra Brown. The story follows the life of Bevan, an old bear, as he moves from family to family over many decades. The adorable toy bear has many adventures and brings much joy and comfort to many people before going to live with a girl in a house by the sea.