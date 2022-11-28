I suggest you carefully consider two choices:

1. Consistently send “permitted” cards on occasions to show the children and their parents that you’re thinking of them and want to maintain contact, OR:

2. Become pro-active grandparents, and start by together seeking counselling advice to explore what may have happened in the past to affect your son’s hardline decision.

An online search of estranged grandparent groups can also provide information, tools and resources to help you choose your own response to your son and his wife.

Example: Some grandparents also seek legal advice on learning their “rights” to access and family visits with their grandkids. But if the legal approach is too combative, the goal of better family relations becomes harder to reach.

The bottom line on estrangement in some families centres on the grandparents’ understanding of where the toxicity exists or existed in the relationships.

It may be the son’s resentment of his older sibling, or his wife’s belief that they weren’t treated equally with financial help, or the children’s rapport encouraged only on her own parents’ side.

Whatever the negative trigger, you as elders can use your mature wisdom and compassion to let your teenage grandchildren feel loved — whether through the occasion cards, shared memory of activities together, interest in their projects, sports, etc.

Children feel when a grandparent’s love is unconditional.

FEEDBACKRegarding the toxic mother-in-law (Nov. 10):

“The daughter-in-law (DIL) could do more to help the situation. Every time the MIL complains about the other DIL, she could make a positive comment: ‘She really works hard with her children to teach them right from wrong.’

“If she feels that the MIL is also badmouthing her, she could approach her sister-in-law and comment that she’s in her corner.

“Or make only positive comments about one another when their MIL goes on her sour, negative rants.

“At the very least, they’ll be trying to do something loving and positive.”

Ellie’s tip of the day

Estranged families, and especially grandparents and grandchildren, experience the terrible loss of generational joy in each other’s love.

Ellie Tesher and Lisi Tesher are advice columnists for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.