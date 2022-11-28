The Offer
Paramount Home Entertainment, rated 14A, DVD, 4 discs
Based on Oscar-winning producer Albert S. Ruddy’s experiences of making The Godfather film, The Offer is an exceptional 10-episode, limited-event series. And what a journey Ruddy had in creating Francis Ford Coppola’s extraordinary movie that won Academy Awards for “Best Picture”, “Best Actor in a Leading Role” (Marlon Brando) and “Best Writing Screenplay Based on Material from Another Medium” (Mario Puzo and Francis Ford Coppola.)
The obstacles Ruddy had to overcome in order for The Godfather to be created were both numerous and varied. After leaving his job as a programmer, Ruddy – who, along with Bernard Fein, created Hogan’s Heroes – is given a chance as a producer from Robert Evans, a studio executive at Paramount Pictures. His first job is to produce Mario Puzo’s bestselling novel “The Godfather.”
Not only does Ruddy have battles regarding casting and scripting, but the movie is opposed, initially, by crime boss Joe Colombo and the Italian-American Civil Rights League. One casting conflict involved Ruddy and Coppola wanting Al Pacino in the movie with Evans opposing this selection. Evans also experiences personal and business problems which affect Ruddy and the creation of the film. And then there is the ongoing issue of not having enough money to do things the way they want to. Ultimately Ruddy is able to get the things that he and Coppola want and the result is the remarkable film that was released in 1972.
All 10 episodes (9 hours) of this series are very entertaining. There is also more than 2.5 hours of special features with this 4-disc set. And the acting is very good with the impressive cast including Miles Teller, Matthew Goode, Dan Fogler, Burn Gorman, Colin Hanks, Juno Temple, Giovanni Ribisi and Patrick Gallo.
Don’t Worry Darling
Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, rated R, 4K + Blu-ray, 2 discs
Directed by Olivia Wilde, Don’t Worry Darling is a psychological thriller that features a good cast that includes Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Olivia Wilde, KiKi Layne, Gemma Chan and Nick Kroll. The movie is set in the 1950s in a utopian experimental community designed for comfort called “Victory.”
In Victory the men work on the top-secret Victory Project while their wives look after their homes and relax and enjoy the company of the other women in the community. In return for being allowed to live in this perceived idyllic community, the company requests discretion and loyalty. When Alice (Pugh) begins to question the life that she and her husband (Styles) are living in Victory, she not only puts her life at risk, but also the lives of those around her.
The approximately 2-hour movie is an interesting idea (it reminds me a little of The Stepford Wives), but it didn’t continually hold my attention. It has received three People’s Choice Awards nominations for the performances of Florence Pugh and Harry Styles as well as for “The Drama Movie of 2022.”
This 2-disc set has the movie in both 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray as well as a couple of special features – “The Making of Don’t Worry Darling” and a deleted scene.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Complete Series
Paramount Home Entertainment, rated PG, DVD, 20 discs
Fans of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ animated series from 2012 – 2017 can now have the complete series on DVD with this 20-disc set.
Arriving from their sewer home, Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo and Raphael – with the guidance of Sensei Splinter and the help of friends like April O’Neill, Casey Jones and Ice Cream Kitty – take on various bad guys such as Shredder, the Kraang and the Foot Clan.
This series was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for “Outstanding Animated Program.” And the holidays, which are fast approaching, might be a fun time to start watching the 124 episodes (almost 47 hours) from this 5-season series.
Note: This set is available December 6.
The Offer
Paramount Home Entertainment, rated 14A, DVD, 4 discs
Based on Oscar-winning producer Albert S. Ruddy’s experiences of making The Godfather film, The Offer is an exceptional 10-episode, limited-event series. And what a journey Ruddy had in creating Francis Ford Coppola’s extraordinary movie that won Academy Awards for “Best Picture”, “Best Actor in a Leading Role” (Marlon Brando) and “Best Writing Screenplay Based on Material from Another Medium” (Mario Puzo and Francis Ford Coppola.)
The obstacles Ruddy had to overcome in order for The Godfather to be created were both numerous and varied. After leaving his job as a programmer, Ruddy – who, along with Bernard Fein, created Hogan’s Heroes – is given a chance as a producer from Robert Evans, a studio executive at Paramount Pictures. His first job is to produce Mario Puzo’s bestselling novel “The Godfather.”
Not only does Ruddy have battles regarding casting and scripting, but the movie is opposed, initially, by crime boss Joe Colombo and the Italian-American Civil Rights League. One casting conflict involved Ruddy and Coppola wanting Al Pacino in the movie with Evans opposing this selection. Evans also experiences personal and business problems which affect Ruddy and the creation of the film. And then there is the ongoing issue of not having enough money to do things the way they want to. Ultimately Ruddy is able to get the things that he and Coppola want and the result is the remarkable film that was released in 1972.
All 10 episodes (9 hours) of this series are very entertaining. There is also more than 2.5 hours of special features with this 4-disc set. And the acting is very good with the impressive cast including Miles Teller, Matthew Goode, Dan Fogler, Burn Gorman, Colin Hanks, Juno Temple, Giovanni Ribisi and Patrick Gallo.
Don’t Worry Darling
Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, rated R, 4K + Blu-ray, 2 discs
Directed by Olivia Wilde, Don’t Worry Darling is a psychological thriller that features a good cast that includes Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Olivia Wilde, KiKi Layne, Gemma Chan and Nick Kroll. The movie is set in the 1950s in a utopian experimental community designed for comfort called “Victory.”
In Victory the men work on the top-secret Victory Project while their wives look after their homes and relax and enjoy the company of the other women in the community. In return for being allowed to live in this perceived idyllic community, the company requests discretion and loyalty. When Alice (Pugh) begins to question the life that she and her husband (Styles) are living in Victory, she not only puts her life at risk, but also the lives of those around her.
The approximately 2-hour movie is an interesting idea (it reminds me a little of The Stepford Wives), but it didn’t continually hold my attention. It has received three People’s Choice Awards nominations for the performances of Florence Pugh and Harry Styles as well as for “The Drama Movie of 2022.”
This 2-disc set has the movie in both 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray as well as a couple of special features – “The Making of Don’t Worry Darling” and a deleted scene.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Complete Series
Paramount Home Entertainment, rated PG, DVD, 20 discs
Fans of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ animated series from 2012 – 2017 can now have the complete series on DVD with this 20-disc set.
Arriving from their sewer home, Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo and Raphael – with the guidance of Sensei Splinter and the help of friends like April O’Neill, Casey Jones and Ice Cream Kitty – take on various bad guys such as Shredder, the Kraang and the Foot Clan.
This series was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for “Outstanding Animated Program.” And the holidays, which are fast approaching, might be a fun time to start watching the 124 episodes (almost 47 hours) from this 5-season series.
Note: This set is available December 6.
The Offer
Paramount Home Entertainment, rated 14A, DVD, 4 discs
Based on Oscar-winning producer Albert S. Ruddy’s experiences of making The Godfather film, The Offer is an exceptional 10-episode, limited-event series. And what a journey Ruddy had in creating Francis Ford Coppola’s extraordinary movie that won Academy Awards for “Best Picture”, “Best Actor in a Leading Role” (Marlon Brando) and “Best Writing Screenplay Based on Material from Another Medium” (Mario Puzo and Francis Ford Coppola.)
The obstacles Ruddy had to overcome in order for The Godfather to be created were both numerous and varied. After leaving his job as a programmer, Ruddy – who, along with Bernard Fein, created Hogan’s Heroes – is given a chance as a producer from Robert Evans, a studio executive at Paramount Pictures. His first job is to produce Mario Puzo’s bestselling novel “The Godfather.”
Not only does Ruddy have battles regarding casting and scripting, but the movie is opposed, initially, by crime boss Joe Colombo and the Italian-American Civil Rights League. One casting conflict involved Ruddy and Coppola wanting Al Pacino in the movie with Evans opposing this selection. Evans also experiences personal and business problems which affect Ruddy and the creation of the film. And then there is the ongoing issue of not having enough money to do things the way they want to. Ultimately Ruddy is able to get the things that he and Coppola want and the result is the remarkable film that was released in 1972.
All 10 episodes (9 hours) of this series are very entertaining. There is also more than 2.5 hours of special features with this 4-disc set. And the acting is very good with the impressive cast including Miles Teller, Matthew Goode, Dan Fogler, Burn Gorman, Colin Hanks, Juno Temple, Giovanni Ribisi and Patrick Gallo.
Don’t Worry Darling
Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, rated R, 4K + Blu-ray, 2 discs
Directed by Olivia Wilde, Don’t Worry Darling is a psychological thriller that features a good cast that includes Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Olivia Wilde, KiKi Layne, Gemma Chan and Nick Kroll. The movie is set in the 1950s in a utopian experimental community designed for comfort called “Victory.”
In Victory the men work on the top-secret Victory Project while their wives look after their homes and relax and enjoy the company of the other women in the community. In return for being allowed to live in this perceived idyllic community, the company requests discretion and loyalty. When Alice (Pugh) begins to question the life that she and her husband (Styles) are living in Victory, she not only puts her life at risk, but also the lives of those around her.
The approximately 2-hour movie is an interesting idea (it reminds me a little of The Stepford Wives), but it didn’t continually hold my attention. It has received three People’s Choice Awards nominations for the performances of Florence Pugh and Harry Styles as well as for “The Drama Movie of 2022.”
This 2-disc set has the movie in both 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray as well as a couple of special features – “The Making of Don’t Worry Darling” and a deleted scene.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Complete Series
Paramount Home Entertainment, rated PG, DVD, 20 discs
Fans of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ animated series from 2012 – 2017 can now have the complete series on DVD with this 20-disc set.
Arriving from their sewer home, Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo and Raphael – with the guidance of Sensei Splinter and the help of friends like April O’Neill, Casey Jones and Ice Cream Kitty – take on various bad guys such as Shredder, the Kraang and the Foot Clan.
This series was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for “Outstanding Animated Program.” And the holidays, which are fast approaching, might be a fun time to start watching the 124 episodes (almost 47 hours) from this 5-season series.
Note: This set is available December 6.