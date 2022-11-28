The Offer

Paramount Home Entertainment, rated 14A, DVD, 4 discs

Based on Oscar-winning producer Albert S. Ruddy’s experiences of making The Godfather film, The Offer is an exceptional 10-episode, limited-event series. And what a journey Ruddy had in creating Francis Ford Coppola’s extraordinary movie that won Academy Awards for “Best Picture”, “Best Actor in a Leading Role” (Marlon Brando) and “Best Writing Screenplay Based on Material from Another Medium” (Mario Puzo and Francis Ford Coppola.)

The obstacles Ruddy had to overcome in order for The Godfather to be created were both numerous and varied. After leaving his job as a programmer, Ruddy – who, along with Bernard Fein, created Hogan’s Heroes – is given a chance as a producer from Robert Evans, a studio executive at Paramount Pictures. His first job is to produce Mario Puzo’s bestselling novel “The Godfather.”

Not only does Ruddy have battles regarding casting and scripting, but the movie is opposed, initially, by crime boss Joe Colombo and the Italian-American Civil Rights League. One casting conflict involved Ruddy and Coppola wanting Al Pacino in the movie with Evans opposing this selection. Evans also experiences personal and business problems which affect Ruddy and the creation of the film. And then there is the ongoing issue of not having enough money to do things the way they want to. Ultimately Ruddy is able to get the things that he and Coppola want and the result is the remarkable film that was released in 1972.

All 10 episodes (9 hours) of this series are very entertaining. There is also more than 2.5 hours of special features with this 4-disc set. And the acting is very good with the impressive cast including Miles Teller, Matthew Goode, Dan Fogler, Burn Gorman, Colin Hanks, Juno Temple, Giovanni Ribisi and Patrick Gallo.

Don’t Worry Darling

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, rated R, 4K + Blu-ray, 2 discs

Directed by Olivia Wilde, Don’t Worry Darling is a psychological thriller that features a good cast that includes Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Olivia Wilde, KiKi Layne, Gemma Chan and Nick Kroll. The movie is set in the 1950s in a utopian experimental community designed for comfort called “Victory.”

In Victory the men work on the top-secret Victory Project while their wives look after their homes and relax and enjoy the company of the other women in the community. In return for being allowed to live in this perceived idyllic community, the company requests discretion and loyalty. When Alice (Pugh) begins to question the life that she and her husband (Styles) are living in Victory, she not only puts her life at risk, but also the lives of those around her.