QI’m a woman in my late 30s, married, the mother of two young sons, 11 and nine, but unhappy. My husband’s response to my feelings is always the same: “What is it that you want?”

I try to explain that I love our children, and am happy in my full-time job, but that I feel empty inside. His response is to feel insulted, throw up his hands, and ask, “What exactly do you want???”

I want to be happy. But I feel like an outsider in my own life, with no idea how to improve things. I do what’s needed: help the boys with their homework, drive them to sports and watch their games on weekends, shop and cook meals, remember to do laundry, see friends only occasionally at their house or ours, or eat out when possible.

It’s about being busy, not happy. My husband plays tennis every Saturday morning. He gets up early so there are no sleep-ins. And little sex. He also works late some evenings, has his supper watching TV with the boys, so there’s hardly time to chat.

We’ve been married for 12 years and the cycle of routines is wearing me down. We don’t say the “love” word anymore, only to the kids.

So what DO I want? I know the words but not how to make them happen: Companionship with a partner, emotional love and intimacy.

Do I have to break up my marriage and my children’s lives to achieve these goals? Or will insisting on changes just have me more miserable on my own?

Miserable and Stuck

AYou’re only “stuck” if you give up on yourself. Your husband may not be the “problem” as you see it, but instead, it’s your own concept of the “must-do” — raising children, work life, household chores, socializing.

You’re not alone. Many people in the thick of work and family life find the endless lists of “must-do” bear too much weight in their daily lives.