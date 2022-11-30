ISBN: 9781534111202

ages 4+

The River That Wolves Moved: A True Tale From Yellowstone is a wonderful nature picture book for children. Yellowstone National Park was established in 1872, but for more than 70 years the park was without wolves. In 1995 wolves were reintroduced to the park and this beautifully illustrated book looks at how these majestic animals affected other species bringing about increased biodiversity in the area and improving the health of the ecosystem. Not only did the wolves benefit other animals in the park, but also physical things such as the rivers illustrating just how vital each native species is to an ecosystem.

At the back of the book there is more information about how wolves really do move rivers as well as “The Wolves of Yellowstone” including how these animals are being hunted if they wander outside of the park. Highly recommended.