The River That Wolves Moved: A True Tale From Yellowstone
Mary Kay Carson, illustrated by David Hohn
Sleeping Bear Press
2022, 32 pages
ISBN: 9781534111202
ages 4+
The River That Wolves Moved: A True Tale From Yellowstone is a wonderful nature picture book for children. Yellowstone National Park was established in 1872, but for more than 70 years the park was without wolves. In 1995 wolves were reintroduced to the park and this beautifully illustrated book looks at how these majestic animals affected other species bringing about increased biodiversity in the area and improving the health of the ecosystem. Not only did the wolves benefit other animals in the park, but also physical things such as the rivers illustrating just how vital each native species is to an ecosystem.
At the back of the book there is more information about how wolves really do move rivers as well as “The Wolves of Yellowstone” including how these animals are being hunted if they wander outside of the park. Highly recommended.
Hello, Tree
Ana Crespo, illustrated by Dow Phumiruk
Little, Brown and Company
2021, 36 pages
ISBN: 9780316425261
ages 4+
Hello, Tree is an educational nature book about the effects that wildfires have on forests and all of the species that live there. The story was inspired by the 2013 Black Forest fire and is told from the viewpoint of a tree. At the back of the book there is a section on the stages that occur after a fire begins in a forest through many years and the changes that take place.
Complementing the informative story are beautiful illustrations.
Little Dandelion Seeds the World
Julia Richardson, illustrated by Kristen & Kevin Howdeshell
Sleeping Bear Press
2021, 36 pages
ISBN: 9781534110533
ages 4+
“Swish, swirl, one hundred seeds fly” when a little girl blows on some dandelion seeds. Traveling in a variety of ways – with the wind, floating on water, attached to clothes and animals and in the bellies of animals – dandelion seeds travel to Africa, Asia, Australia, North America, South America, and Antarctica.
Little Dandelion Seeds the World looks at how this resilient and prolific plant is on every continent in the world! Nice picture book about a beneficial plant that many people detest.
The River That Wolves Moved: A True Tale From Yellowstone
Mary Kay Carson, illustrated by David Hohn
Sleeping Bear Press
2022, 32 pages
ISBN: 9781534111202
ages 4+
The River That Wolves Moved: A True Tale From Yellowstone is a wonderful nature picture book for children. Yellowstone National Park was established in 1872, but for more than 70 years the park was without wolves. In 1995 wolves were reintroduced to the park and this beautifully illustrated book looks at how these majestic animals affected other species bringing about increased biodiversity in the area and improving the health of the ecosystem. Not only did the wolves benefit other animals in the park, but also physical things such as the rivers illustrating just how vital each native species is to an ecosystem.
At the back of the book there is more information about how wolves really do move rivers as well as “The Wolves of Yellowstone” including how these animals are being hunted if they wander outside of the park. Highly recommended.
Hello, Tree
Ana Crespo, illustrated by Dow Phumiruk
Little, Brown and Company
2021, 36 pages
ISBN: 9780316425261
ages 4+
Hello, Tree is an educational nature book about the effects that wildfires have on forests and all of the species that live there. The story was inspired by the 2013 Black Forest fire and is told from the viewpoint of a tree. At the back of the book there is a section on the stages that occur after a fire begins in a forest through many years and the changes that take place.
Complementing the informative story are beautiful illustrations.
Little Dandelion Seeds the World
Julia Richardson, illustrated by Kristen & Kevin Howdeshell
Sleeping Bear Press
2021, 36 pages
ISBN: 9781534110533
ages 4+
“Swish, swirl, one hundred seeds fly” when a little girl blows on some dandelion seeds. Traveling in a variety of ways – with the wind, floating on water, attached to clothes and animals and in the bellies of animals – dandelion seeds travel to Africa, Asia, Australia, North America, South America, and Antarctica.
Little Dandelion Seeds the World looks at how this resilient and prolific plant is on every continent in the world! Nice picture book about a beneficial plant that many people detest.
The River That Wolves Moved: A True Tale From Yellowstone
Mary Kay Carson, illustrated by David Hohn
Sleeping Bear Press
2022, 32 pages
ISBN: 9781534111202
ages 4+
The River That Wolves Moved: A True Tale From Yellowstone is a wonderful nature picture book for children. Yellowstone National Park was established in 1872, but for more than 70 years the park was without wolves. In 1995 wolves were reintroduced to the park and this beautifully illustrated book looks at how these majestic animals affected other species bringing about increased biodiversity in the area and improving the health of the ecosystem. Not only did the wolves benefit other animals in the park, but also physical things such as the rivers illustrating just how vital each native species is to an ecosystem.
At the back of the book there is more information about how wolves really do move rivers as well as “The Wolves of Yellowstone” including how these animals are being hunted if they wander outside of the park. Highly recommended.
Hello, Tree
Ana Crespo, illustrated by Dow Phumiruk
Little, Brown and Company
2021, 36 pages
ISBN: 9780316425261
ages 4+
Hello, Tree is an educational nature book about the effects that wildfires have on forests and all of the species that live there. The story was inspired by the 2013 Black Forest fire and is told from the viewpoint of a tree. At the back of the book there is a section on the stages that occur after a fire begins in a forest through many years and the changes that take place.
Complementing the informative story are beautiful illustrations.
Little Dandelion Seeds the World
Julia Richardson, illustrated by Kristen & Kevin Howdeshell
Sleeping Bear Press
2021, 36 pages
ISBN: 9781534110533
ages 4+
“Swish, swirl, one hundred seeds fly” when a little girl blows on some dandelion seeds. Traveling in a variety of ways – with the wind, floating on water, attached to clothes and animals and in the bellies of animals – dandelion seeds travel to Africa, Asia, Australia, North America, South America, and Antarctica.
Little Dandelion Seeds the World looks at how this resilient and prolific plant is on every continent in the world! Nice picture book about a beneficial plant that many people detest.