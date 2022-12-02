“When we speak on the phone, I always make sure to make her laugh about something. She says I’m the only one that makes her laugh.

“Too often our calls end with, ‘I’m sorry but I have to go now’ when one of us is close to losing civility. It impacts our family members.

“We ‘get along’ in public for short periods of time, we love each other’s partners and kids, we’re interested in what’s new and support each other during tough times.

“As to your suggestion, there is absolutely no way I would suggest a ‘girls’ time’ with my sister to try to resolve things or explore the causes.

“I love her because she’s my sister but I would have dumped her decades ago if she were a friend. The sad truth is, I don’t really care anymore if it gets better or worse.

“After all those years filled with angst, tears, fears and self-recriminations, my advice to my younger self would be: Some people in your life can’t and won’t change. Accept it and try to be gentle.”

“Just sharing my reality to the writer’s inquiry and your response.”

FEEDBACKRegarding the woman who loves her husband but loathes his attitude (Nov. 9):

“I would add that this woman should find a way of doing something concrete to express her own empathy for the Indigenous, or others who are suffering, through volunteer work, some degree of political activism, donations, offering friendship to affected persons, etc. Merely instructing other people to demonstrate correct beliefs, i.e., preaching, is the disease of our time and doesn’t offer all that much hope.

“Leaving her husband won’t change his views. It will probably just solidify them, and it won’t help the Indigenous.”

Lisi:That is a fantastic idea. You’re right that actions speak louder than words, and we can all do more to help those in need. Since we’ve officially entered the season of giving, let’s all think about giving back to some charity or another. Thanks for the reminder.

