Doing some of your own renovations and building projects can help keep your budget intact even with the rising costs of food, energy and other items. Here are some tools that can make useful gifts for the DIYer in your life.

DeWalt 20V Max ½” Brushless Drill/Driver Kit

Cordless tools aren’t a necessity, but they are efficient and convenient. After more than 25 years, my wife and I are replacing the boards of our fence. One eco-friendly change that we’ve made involves not staining the wood but protecting the exposed top ends of the boards with a protective piece of wood. A second change that we have made involves using screws instead of nails to affix the boards to the frame. This is quickly achieved with our DeWalt cordless drill. Using screws also allows us to efficiently remove any boards that need to be replaced.

This DeWalt 20V Max ½” Brushless Cordless Drill/Driver Kit (model DCD708C1) includes a ½” compact drill/driver with a brushless motor and a high speed transmission with 2-speed settings, a 20V Max lithion ion battery, a charger and a belt hook all contained in a durable kit bag.

Stanley Control-Lock Tape Measure

If you are like me you can never have too many tape measures. This 25-foot Control-Lock Tape Measure from Stanley (model STHT37244) has a protective rubber case, a finger brake, 1-inch blade width and a 12-foot maximum reach. The first three inches of the tape has been coated for extra protection.

Craftsman 14-in-1 Precision Multi-Bit Screwdriver Set

You never know when you will need a small screwdriver or what type of screwdriver bit. This Craftsman 14-in-1 Precision Multi-Bit Screwdriver Set (model CMHT68004) features a “Quick Load Locking System” with double-ended screwdriver bits for Phillips, slot, hex and star. The bits can be stored in the handle.

Lenox Fast Snap Knife

We regularly use utility knives like this to cut up large pieces of cardboard for recycling. This particular tool by Lenox (model LXHT10597) has some nice features including auto lock, a lever for snapping the blade which is held in place by a magnet until the used piece is discarded.