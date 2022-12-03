Donna is 58, lives in the Junction and works in communications. She says, “My work style is ‘business classy.’ I’m always made up and professional. Going by how I look, not many people would guess at some of the wilder aspects of my personality.” Donna is “introverted, curious, caring, smart, disciplined and strong.” She likes to be outdoors, “immersed in the natural world.” Donna says, “Despite sometimes wishing that I had someone special in my life, I was unwilling to wade into dating, especially with all the horror stories I’d heard about online dating as a more-than-middle-aged woman. I had pretty much decided that I was going to live the rest of my days as a single person unless lightning struck.”

I was on a TTC bus and a man said hello to me. It was Thomas, who recognized me from working together 20 years before. I didn’t recognize him. I was a newish mom back then, still married, and I remember Thomas coming to my office and hanging around more often than necessary.

Thomas was taller than I remembered, around six-foot-four, and he had this big, bearish quality. He was a little more sparse on top, but he still had a handsome and expressive face, with beautiful green eyes and an infectious smile.

We transferred to the subway together and chatted all the way downtown. We learned that we were both now single. Thomas suggested meeting for a drink to chat about old times. I agreed.

We met up a few days later. The conversation came easily, but I didn’t know if the drink was just supposed to be about days past or something more. Thomas convinced me to go out again by suggesting we try axe-throwing. It sounded different and fun. He set it all up and I appreciated that he put the effort in.

On both dates, he was attentive and quite engaging, and really tuned into what I had to say. He also admitted that he’d had a crush on me way back when. But, I wondered, what was his end game? There was something holding me back and making me question his intentions: I was way older than him! 17 years, to be exact. I had been told that I looked younger than my age, but still. He couldn’t possibly be interested in dating me, could he? And was I interested in dating him?

By the time we went out a third time, it was weeks later. I had gone on a cycling trip and Thomas was in touch with me the whole time. I confessed to my son that I had gone out with someone but that I wasn’t “smitten.” A few days after I got back, Thomas invited me out again. I decided I would give it one more chance.

Thomas invited me down to his yacht club where he kept his sailboat. The conditions weren’t right to actually go out for a sail, so we sipped our drinks on the boat as it sat moored, rolling gently on the waves. After a while we went ashore to walk around the beautiful grounds and strolled over to a picnic table to watch the sunset. I was really feeling the vibe. Thomas made it clear that he knew I was quite a bit older than him, but told me that I had hardly changed. I was astounded to realize how many things he remembered about me from 20 years before!

We went back to the boat and, as it had started to rain, went below deck to have a drink. Water was leaking in, so we had to sit strategically to avoid getting dripped on and we ended up laughing as the boat bobbed in the storm.

I got chilly and Thomas came over and gave me his jacket and put his arm around me. I think it was a combination of the setting, the drinks, the connection that I was starting to feel and the warmth of his embrace, but I finally let my guard down and we kissed. The chemistry was instant — and magical.