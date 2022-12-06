AYour husband needs your moral support for his seeing his son and defining the realities of their relationship. But you don’t need to be with him, which could be a negative factor from the mother’s perspective.

Instead, communicate daily to help your husband assess what son and mother want and expect, and whether he needs legal help to deal with them.

They seem determined to find ongoing support, despite his son’s adult age and no mention of reasons for his not being independent.

Your husband will also likely need information defining when, in their country, financial support is required.

Stay closely connected online with your husband during this “family” matter, and carefully research any financial and legal obligations presented to him. You’ll stay strong together, because there are (and must be) no secrets.

QI’m a woman learning to define myself somewhere between being separated and getting divorced.

I can never again trust my husband regarding his “single” life, though I trust him regarding our two children, since he’s always been a very good father.

We’d been married for eight years, and in the latter three or four, he announced he’d be out a couple nights a week because he needed the “stimulation” of socializing with his male colleagues from work.

I was surprised that two of those guys were also married fathers. Didn’t their wives, like me, mind being left home alone when our kids were pretty young?

How do I now try online dating when I don’t know my own “status”?

Confused

ABe truthful. You’re separated from your husband, and interested in meeting new men for dating.

The story about his male colleagues is more information than needed because you’re still uncertain about what that means.

This is a good time to instead share your thoughts with a professional life coach, to discuss the best life you want for yourself, independent of what your ex is doing.

Ellie’s tip of the day

Stay distanced from your spouse’s ex if things didn’t end well. Protect your own marriage through loving support.

Ellie Tesher and Lisi Tesher are advice columnists for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.