Now he’s become sick from disease-carrying ticks in that area and is talking about moving back here. But I’m emotionally drained, distrusting his commitment to us.

He insists on our Skyping nightly to vent on his problems. I feel tethered to a self-absorbed narcissist whom I strongly doubt has my back.

My close friends and family think I should cut this tie, but I’m still wanting it to work. Equally, I don’t want to settle for something that’s bad for me.

I feel he uses me for a reprieve to his hermitic tendencies and for physical comfort, but then he switches off into his solitary head space.

He recently said he has a lifelong viral disease. This could be true or a lie. My sister thinks he’s a loser with issues and that I deserve someone who acts with love, kindness and respect. My friends think he’s emotionally abusive. What would you advise?

ALook in the mirror, not at him. Any strong ties together are gone. You’ve become a captive listener to his personal dissatisfactions and new health fears. And you’ve compromised your own comfort levels — and determination to care for your own health, housing and work support issues — during the pandemic.

Return to counselling on your own. With professional guidance, reframe your relationship with this man and his longtime self-centred dreams.

Are you equal, respected partners in a future that you still seek together? Can you trust that your needs will be as important as his, with each of you finding compromise solutions?

You know the answer. He’s self-absorbed, not given to changing his mind and fearing his own health situation.

Meanwhile, you’re unrealistically hoping for a brighter future together.

Move on. Your own best interest is within your reach, so long as you stop expecting and needing this man to change for you.

Plans made during an earlier romantic period don’t always last through time. Be prepared to adjust or change course.

