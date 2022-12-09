DeWalt Flexvolt 60V Max Cordless 20-inch Chainsaw Kit (Item DCCS677Y1)

www.dewalt.ca

A simple way to help combat climate change and protect the environment involves giving gifts that are both practical and more environmentally friendly. Five years ago I tried my first battery-powered chainsaw – DeWalt’s Flexvolt 60V Brushless Chainsaw with 16” chain and bar and I’ve been impressed with the results. Although not as durable as my gas-powered chainsaw, this DeWalt chainsaw is much quieter and, more important, it doesn’t use gasoline making it particularly important when cutting wood near wetlands.

Recently my wife Lynn and I have enjoyed using the DeWalt Flexvolt 60V Max Brushless Cordless 20-inch 4.0Ah Chainsaw Kit. The longer bar and chain compared to our first battery-powered chainsaw allows us to effectively cut larger logs and this saw appears to be more durable too.

Included in this kit are: DCCS677 Chainsaw; DCB612 DeWalt Flexvolt Battery; DCB115 Charger; Bar Sheath; Carrying Case; Sharpening File; Tensioning Tool. The Wrench is conveniently kept in a slot in the handle and the rugged carrying case effectively protects the saw and the other items in the kit. When the life of a battery is over make sure that you recycle it responsibly. If you take your DeWalt batteries to a DeWalt Service Centre branch for recycling you will receive a discount on the purchase of a new battery.

This fall Lynn and I have put this saw to good use cutting hardwoods and softwoods of various sizes. The saw made quick work of elm, ash, black cherry, cedar and birch logs that were from 4” to 10” in diameter. And thanks to the recent wind storms we used this saw to cut up two larger pine trees (10” in diameter) and a white spruce tree that fell across our trails. While the length of time that the battery lasts on a single charge varies with the size and type of wood cut, we usually get approximately an hour or more of cutting time before needing to charge the battery.

Included with this chainsaw kit is a comprehensive Instruction Manual. Read this manual before using your saw as it contains lots of important information including safety warnings, tool care, batteries and chargers, storage recommendations, transporting the chainsaw, cutting techniques, saw chain sharpening and lots more. Make sure that you read and follow all of the instructions in the manual.

Drinkmate OmniFizz

drinkmate-canada.com

I dislike our throw-away, single-use society and recycling isn’t a good way of dealing with plastic bottles and other similar containers. Not generating this waste in the first place is the way to go. I do like carbonated drinks so I was interested to try the Drinkmate OmniFizz home beverage carbonator that carbonates the liquid without diluting the drink. This device can carbonate water (my favourite) as well as other drinks that do not contain pulp including pulpless juices, lemonade, cold tea, cold coffee etc. Just make sure that you don’t carbonate a drink with pulp in it as “Pulped beverages may clog the pressure release valve.”