Timothy is in his late 30s, lives in the west end, and works in construction. He describes his look as “casual yet stylish. I’m thin with a muscular build and have tattoos, trimmed facial hair and bright green eyes.” Timothy is “very talkative, outgoing, intellectual and knowledgeable.” He likes “snowboarding, going to the movies, skating, playing hockey, going to amusement parks, swimming and hiking.” Timothy is interested in someone who is “kind, caring, has great energy and appreciates the simple things in life. Looks fade, but a strong character and great personality never will.” He was single for six months when he met Maya.

I matched with Maya on a dating app. I immediately found her wit to be very enjoyable and her vibe very relaxing. Her travel experience and hunger for adventure were intriguing to me, as well.

After a few days of chatting online, we talked on the phone and had some video chats. I found her very upbeat. She just seemed wonderful. Within a week we set our first date.

I planned for us to visit the “Beyond King Tut” immersive experience. I chose it as our first-date activity because she’s Egyptian. I thought it would be something interesting from her culture for us to learn about.

We met up at the Eaton Centre. When she came down the escalator to meet me, I was immediately blown away and couldn’t stop smirking and smiling like a kid in high school. To see this beautiful woman smiling bright like the sun, as happy to see me as I was happy to see her, was a crazy feeling.

We made our way to the exhibit in an Uber. We hit it off right away. We were both shy at first, and it was hard sometimes to get words out because we didn’t know what to say, and we would just look at each other and smile. But, because of our conversations online and offline, we already had inside jokes. There was chemistry from the start. It was magnetic.

I had bought the tickets to the show in advance, but she insisted on paying half. The exhibit itself was really cool and we both had fun, but mostly it was a unique experience that brought us closer together.

After seeing the exhibit, we walked back in the direction of the Eaton Centre and stopped at a random restaurant neither of us had been to before. We looked at the menu together and chose what we were going to order. We bonded over food, and about travel and family. The conversation was great and we were really connecting.

After dinner we walked further and ended up strolling around Yonge-Dundas Square, witnessing the street performers and the sounds and lights, enjoying the fresh air and the entertainment. We had such a wonderful time just walking and talking that we didn’t want the night to end. Neither of us kept track of time or paid attention to our phones, because we were both enjoying the moment together so much. We held hands the whole night.

We stayed late and ended up taking Ubers back to our respective places. I waited for hers to arrive before calling my own Uber so I could make sure she was safe.