Dear Santa,

I have heard it said that the older you get, the shorter your Christmas list becomes. This phenomenon is the result of wisdom, the understanding that comes from experience teaching us that the things that really matter are few and far between. Even more, the things that matter most cannot be purchased.

My list the past few years certainly fits that mould. You'd think I've come to some place of wisdom, but I suspect I still have a long path ahead of me before I can claim, with any certainty, practical quantities of that virtue. My kids, now young men, seem rather resolute in ignoring most of my advice. It appeals to me wisdom (and advice) is a bit like fine art — worth a lot more once you've departed this earth. But I digress... so, let me humbly make a few requests for this year.

On a scale of things that matter, can we begin with "peace on earth?" Wouldn't it be nice if the adults in charge "played nice" and settled their disputes a little more maturely than trying to beat the crap out of each other? Ukraine might be the first place that comes to mind at the moment, but there are many places around the world currently mired in conflict: Haiti, Yemen, Burkina Faso, Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Iran to name a few. There are many others, but you know them, and undoubtedly shake your head as you pass through them on the 24th. Any magic you can pull off in this area would be much appreciated.

A little closer to home, let's go with the well-worn theme of time. We all have the same amount, so it's not like you can bring us any more of it, yet too many of us waste it or don't allocate it properly. Maybe you can offer an online course in getting priorities straight. Help parents set aside the time to have meaningful relationships with each other and their children. Peace, this time in family units, would be a fine gift for the next year, as well, but that's not likely to come if time isn't invested in just being present for each other.

Some assistance in helping achieve a little more social equity would also be nice. There are too many people really struggling financially, and inflation is burdening them more than most. Some would like to argue that poverty is a function of personal choice, but we all know that is spurious reasoning. As the gap between haves and have-nots widens, we need to ask ourselves some serious questions as a society, questions around living wages versus minimum wages, affordable and accessible housing for all, and appropriate levels of mental-health support. We may soon have to throw in the issue of health-care availability to this mix of social equity. We have some big, big issues that need some resolution, but each year we seem further from that resolution. A few wise elves in our leadership mix might be a good idea.

Perhaps, finally, you might offer us all a lesson in wave physics. Every ripple made by a kind gesture spreads to encompass ever-larger circles of kindness. We are not helpless in matters large and small. We can generate ripples in our own circles of influence until we envelope and include those who will help keep the waves expanding. If we wish a better world, then every one of us has to contribute to that in our own small way.

And, yes, I suppose my list is short, but it is rather complicated. I leave it in your competent hands with a simple promise that I will do MY best to promote peace, encourage family connectedness, act toward social justice and do all of them, consistently, in my small circles of influence.

A Merry Christmas to you and Mrs. Claus, with hopes for a better 2023 for all.

Graham