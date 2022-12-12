Secret Headquarters

Paramount Home Entertainment, rated PG, Blu-ray

Looking for a fun movie that the family can enjoy during the holidays? Secret Headquarters is an entertaining and funny film with lots of action. While camping with his family, Jack Kincaid (Owen Wilson) sees a collision in the sky. When he investigates the site of the accident he is chosen by an alien to be the Guard – a superhero who helps others. Unfortunately, his important work keeps him from being an attentive parent to his son Charlie (Walker Scobell.)

When Charlie and his friends Berger (Keith L. Williams), Lizzie (Abby James Witherspoon) and Maya (Momona Tamada) are together one day they discover the underground headquarters of the Guard and learn that the world’s most powerful superhero is Charlie’s dad! When an evil businessman (Michael Pena) attempts to steal the Guard’s energy source, Charlie and his friends work together to try and prevent the theft.

Along with the movie this Blu-ray includes more than 30 minutes of bonus features. This film will be available on disc on December 20.

Amsterdam

20th Century Studios, Rated R, Blu-ray

Written and directed by filmmaker David O. Russell, Amsterdam follows three close friends who become associated with a secret political plot. Set in the 1930s, the friends (Christian Bale, John David Washington, Margot Robbie) witness a murder, which they are blamed for, and then they uncover a political plot aimed at overthrowing the US government.

The comedy/mystery/thriller is both a little bizarre and interesting and features a stellar cast that also includes Robert De Niro, Rami Malek, Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, Zoe Saldana, Chris Rock and Taylor Swift. In addition to the film, this Blu-ray includes the bonus feature “Welcome to Amsterdam.”

Reacher: Season One