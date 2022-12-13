Mythographic Color and Discover Books
Castle Point Books
2022, 40+ illustrations
The holidays are often hectic bringing on anxiety and stress. Colouring has been shown to have calming effects and decrease stress, anxiety and depression. These colouring books for adults and older children from Castle Point Books allow you to relax and release your creative side by colouring beautiful illustrations in these books. Pages are perforated and the images are on one side of the page allowing you to easily remove individual pictures from the books.
Mythographic Color and Discover: Wild Winter (ISBN: 9781250279705) by Joseph Catimbang features more than 40 wintery images of animals and their environments just waiting to be brought to life with some colour and imagination. The illustrations also contain secret objects hidden in the picture (the hidden objects are identified in the back of the book.)
Another fun colouring book by Joseph Catimbang is Mythographic Color and Discover: Voyage. This colouring book (ISBN: 9781250281791) features illustrations of “imaginative characters and settings in stunning detail.”
Mythographic Color and Discover: Menagerie (ISBN: 9781250281807) is another impressive colouring book for adults and older children. Illustrated by Fabiana Attanasio, the pictures in this book are of amazing animals.
The Aquatic Birds Coloring Book
Ellyn Elson and Lawrence M. Elson, various illustrators
Collins
2020, 137 pages
ISBN: 9780063009721
Bird enthusiasts will learn about birds as they enjoy the calming effects of colouring with this book. Not only can you colour various birds, but you will learn about them as well as there is interesting text to accompany the illustrations. Along with bird species you will learn about their anatomy and physiology, habitats and more. Some of the birds featured in the book are: grebe, stork, gallinule, loon, spoonbill, pelican, screamer, swan, cormorant, Atlantic puffin. Photos of the birds are also included.
Aquatic Coloring to calm yourself
various authors and illustrators
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
2016
ISBN: 9780544944138
Those who like nature and like to colour will enjoy this colouring book, “with illustrations modeled on real aquatic wildlife”. Along with the illustrations of birds, fishes and various other animals, this book also features interesting facts. Enjoy the fascinating animals while you become calm while colouring.
