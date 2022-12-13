Mythographic Color and Discover: Wild Winter (ISBN: 9781250279705) by Joseph Catimbang features more than 40 wintery images of animals and their environments just waiting to be brought to life with some colour and imagination. The illustrations also contain secret objects hidden in the picture (the hidden objects are identified in the back of the book.)

Another fun colouring book by Joseph Catimbang is Mythographic Color and Discover: Voyage. This colouring book (ISBN: 9781250281791) features illustrations of “imaginative characters and settings in stunning detail.”

Mythographic Color and Discover: Menagerie (ISBN: 9781250281807) is another impressive colouring book for adults and older children. Illustrated by Fabiana Attanasio, the pictures in this book are of amazing animals.

The Aquatic Birds Coloring Book