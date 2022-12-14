Q: What is it about men and their attraction to younger women? I get it when a guy’s a player, and he just wants sex and fun with someone he doesn’t have to take seriously. Or he’s an insecure man who thinks he needs eye-candy on his arm to make an impression socially.

But leaving a solid marriage — which is what I thought we had — with a loving partner (me) of 10 years and our much-loved son for a woman almost 30 years younger than he is and still living together as he approaches becoming a senior … what’s that about?

The “other woman” in this case isn’t even from this country or anything else related to the background of my formerly seemingly normal, self-confident ex-husband.

Still Shocked

A: Time to get unshocked, for your own sake and that of your son. There are countless reasons why men, women, and gay and trans individuals choose partners very different from what others, especially their previous lovers and spouses, expect or accept as understandable.

You haven’t fully described your ex and I won’t make guesses about him. If he’s still with this partner, the only certainty is that, for whatever reasons, he’s committed to this woman.

I understand that the reality is still painful and confusing for you. But carrying it forward in your life as an individual, and that of your son, only deepens the wounds.

Even responses from counselling resources online leave a trail of guesses only: As in, “some men might engage with women a lot younger … (because it) could be a thing of power-play.”

Then there are the old school “reproductive” reasons mentioned, contending that a younger woman is more fertile and likely to have healthier babies. None of these drummed up explanations will give you the absolute answer you’re seeking.

But some unions with a marked age difference are so clearly played out publicly — i.e. the fun-loving unattached woman in the man’s flashy new sports car — that the tableau speaks for itself. He’s living a “new” life for everyone to see.