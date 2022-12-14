2021, 96 pages

ISBN: 9781474983266

Ages 4+

In an age dominated by technology, it is good to step away from our screens and find other ways of entertaining ourselves. Never Get Bored, Cut, Fold and Stick, helps limit screen use by providing alternative forms of entertainment - crafts. You can learn to fold origami, create 3D works of art or make paper masterpieces of over 90 crafting projects. In addition to providing screen-free activities, it also encourages reluctant readers to practice reading by following the step-by-step instructions and illustrations for each creation.

Materials are not included with the book, however the tools required for many of these crafts include common office and household items (e.g. paper, egg cartons, tin foil, paint, string). This book is perfect as a gift or for most holiday celebrations and ages.

– Reviewed by Gleannan Perrett

Crayon Racing

Alberto Lot

Odd Dot

2022, 208 pages

ISBN: 9781250819406

ages 4+

With Crayon Racing, Alberto Lot has turned using crayons into a sport – or at least a fun, fast activity! The book contains more than 100 races with treacherous obstacles. You can race against the clock or race a friend, or more than one friend,

just choose different coloured crayons – and follow the rules, or maybe make your own.