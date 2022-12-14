My First Dot to Dot Activity Book: Baby Animals
Illustrated by Hazel Quintanilla
Sourcebooks Wonderland
2022, 64 pages
ISBN: 9781728260662
ages 3+
The holidays can be an exciting and hectic time for young children. These books will not only keep them entertained while reducing their screen time, but they will also keep them learning. By connecting the dots in this fun activity book featuring 62 baby animals young children can learn to count from 1 to 20 and learn letters from A to Z. Some of the animals that children can create include: turtle, camel, hippo, porcupine, monkey, shark, mouse, sea lion and many others. Once the dots have been joined children can colour the picture and trace the word.
Never Get Bored Cut, Fold and Stick
various authors and illustrators
Usborne Publishing
2021, 96 pages
ISBN: 9781474983266
Ages 4+
In an age dominated by technology, it is good to step away from our screens and find other ways of entertaining ourselves. Never Get Bored, Cut, Fold and Stick, helps limit screen use by providing alternative forms of entertainment - crafts. You can learn to fold origami, create 3D works of art or make paper masterpieces of over 90 crafting projects. In addition to providing screen-free activities, it also encourages reluctant readers to practice reading by following the step-by-step instructions and illustrations for each creation.
Materials are not included with the book, however the tools required for many of these crafts include common office and household items (e.g. paper, egg cartons, tin foil, paint, string). This book is perfect as a gift or for most holiday celebrations and ages.
– Reviewed by Gleannan Perrett
Crayon Racing
Alberto Lot
Odd Dot
2022, 208 pages
ISBN: 9781250819406
ages 4+
With Crayon Racing, Alberto Lot has turned using crayons into a sport – or at least a fun, fast activity! The book contains more than 100 races with treacherous obstacles. You can race against the clock or race a friend, or more than one friend,
just choose different coloured crayons – and follow the rules, or maybe make your own.
