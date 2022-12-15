As 2022 draws to an end, it’s time to reflect on the people and events that made headlines over the past year.
In that spirit, here is my 15th annual list of the Top 10 winners and losers from across Canada. As always, many big names and events failed to make the list due to heavy competition.
First, the winners, in no particular order:
- Zexi Li: This 21-year-old Ottawa resident did what no cop or politician could, or would, do: silence the loud truck horns of the so-called “freedom convoy” protesters. “I have to do something,” she said after winning an injunction to stop the honking. Li was lead plaintiff in a $9.8-million lawsuit filed after the noise had gone on for more than a week.
- Danielle Smith: This ex-talk-show host and former Wildrose Party leader rose from the political ashes to become the controversial premier of Alberta after winning the leadership of the United Conservative Party.
- Marie-Philip Poulin: This women’s hockey team captain won the Northern Star Award, becoming the first female hockey player ever to be named Canada’s Athlete of the Year. She led Canada to a world championship and to a gold medal at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.
And now the losers:
- Tamara Lich, Chris Barber and Pat King: These key organizers of the so-called “freedom convoy” saw their fun and fame abruptly end when police finally arrested and jailed them, after Ottawa residents endured constant noise and chaos for days from trucks blocking downtown streets.
- Doug Ford: The Ontario premier reverted to his bully-boy style after winning re-election, shamelessly flip-flopping on a pledge to curb development in the Greenbelt, giving big-city mayors unprecedented powers and trampling on rights of low-paid education workers.
- BlackBerry smartphone: This reliable old hand-held device finally reached the end of the line when the company pulled the plug on the software and infrastructure that powered its iconic smartphones, rendering the phones inoperable.
- Dr. Kieran Moore: In a “do-as-I-say, not-as-I-do” moment, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health was captured on video, maskless, at a packed indoor social event — just days after strongly recommending masks in all indoor public settings to protect kids from respiratory viruses and ease pressure on hospitals.
- Jon Reyes: This Manitoba cabinet minister made headlines after posting a photo and comments from inside his warm house, marvelling about how his wife was outside shovelling snow in frigid temperatures after a 12-hour overnight shift as a front-line health-care worker. “Time to make her some breakfast,” he tweeted, earning instant heat for his insensitivity.
- CTV News: The organization sparked outrage when it dumped anchor Lisa LaFlamme after 35 years with the network. CTV attributed the decision to “changing viewer habits,” but many viewers believed it was because of her age and greying hair.
- Carey Price: The Montreal Canadiens goalie became a fallen idol for fans, after posting a photo of himself on Instagram in full camouflage gear holding a hunting rifle and voicing criticism of Ottawa’s gun control legislation — just three days before the 33rd anniversary of the massacre of 14 women at Montreal’s École Polytechnique.
- The federal Green Party: The political party plunged into total irrelevancy after party president Lorraine Rekmans resigned in despair, saying the party’s dream is “dead.” A year earlier, the Greens self-destructed after an attempt to dump former leader Annamie Paul just before the 2021 federal election.
- Winston Churchill: One of the most famous portraits of Winston Churchill went missing from Ottawa’s Château Laurier hotel, where it had hung for 24 years. A hotel staffer discovered the portrait on the wall was a replica, not the original taken in 1941 by photographer Yousuf Karsh. No one knows when the switch occurred.
