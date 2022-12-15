Madly, Deeply the diaries of Alan Rickman

Alan Rickman, read by Steven Crossley

Macmillan Audio (Digital Audio)

2022, 19 hours 23 minutes

ISBN: 9781250870551

I didn’t think that I would enjoy listening to (or reading) someone’s (anyone’s) diaries. After all, how entertaining is it to listen to relatively short journal entries? After listening to the first 10-15 minutes of Alan Rickman’s published diaries – Madly, Deeply the diaries of Alan Rickman – I still wasn’t convinced that I would like the audio book. But then I started to enjoy listening to the journal entries and I looked forward to the next time that I set aside time to listen to the talented actor’s thoughts that he regularly jotted down in 26 diaries from 1993 to 2016 along with the 27 pocket diaries he had before that.

Many people know Alan Rickman as Severus Snape in the Harry Potter films, but his other movies included Die Hard – where he played Hans Gruber – Galaxy Quest, Love Actually, Sense and Sensibility, among others. He also had an impressive career on stage where he was in Antony and Cleopatra with Helen Mirren, directed The Winter Guest (in the theatre and the movie) and directed and co-wrote My Name Is Rachel Corrie – to name a few.

Madly, Deeply the diaries of Alan Rickman covers many of these projects and lots more as Rickman travels the globe for acting, dines with friends and colleagues, attends appointments, watches performances and spends time at home with family. His journal entries for the main part of the book begin in 1993 and go until his death in 2016. The Appendix contains Rickman’s early diaries which run from 1974 to 1982.

The interesting glimpse into Rickman’s life, both on and off the stage, is expertly read by Steven Crossley making the Digital Audio book an entertaining listen. Two actors from the Harry Potter movies also provide their voices for the audio book with Bonnie Wright (who played Ginny Weasley) reading the Foreword written by Emma Thompson and Alfred Enoch (who played Dean Thomas) reading the Introduction written by Alan Taylor and the Appendix. The Afterword is written and narrated by Rima Horton – Rickman’s wife whom he met as a teenager and married in 2012.

This audio book is a wonderful listen even when you are doing something else since if you are distracted and miss a few entries it doesn’t take away from the book. And for this reason it is an audio book you may want to revisit from time to time. The digital audio book also contains an interview with Alan Rickman commissioned by the Royal Court Theatre.