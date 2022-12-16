Instead, he specifically chose to leave that money to you, his wife, after he died.

Perhaps the brothers, aware of your late husband’s difficult moods and pain during his illness, are focusing on that period as a time when they’re doubting his decisions.

If that’s the case, you may want to talk to the specialist who treated your husband during his illness, in order to clear up or probe that perception.

Meanwhile, I respect that you nevertheless would like to find a way to “handle” this matter with the brothers. Your lawyer, who must be unconnected with your husband’s family, should be able to provide a clear statement of legal fact that the money left to you is yours and only yours.

You don’t mention children of your own. This, then, may be an appropriate time for you to closely consider what you now want for your own will … perhaps leaving money, art, significant objects to your family’s side, or even to nieces and nephews among your husband’s relatives if you have a relationship with them.

FEEDBACKRegarding a reader’s story about a wary family pet (Nov. 21):

“I read with some amusement regarding a sister who had a rough relationship with the family dog. Yet by putting on her husband’s sweater the problem was solved.

“I had a similar situation with my infant grandson. I was looking after the boys as my daughter was spending a few days in hospital, but the baby didn’t want to settle down.

“In desperation, I grabbed an old sweater that my daughter often wore, picked up the baby and, miraculously, he settled.

“That baby is now 35, and we often joke about this incident. I think his mom may even still have that sweater! I enjoy reading your column.”

Ellie’s tip of the day

When a family dispute revolves around a disputed bequest in a legal will, don’t get anxious. Find a trusted lawyer who handles legal wills as part of their law practice.

Ellie Tesher and Lisi Tesher are advice columnists for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.