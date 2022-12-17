Heather is 29, works in nightlife and lives in midtown. She says her look is “sultry” when she is working and “all-natural, relaxed and outdoorsy” when she is off. “I work nights and do some work for a friend’s company. Actual days ‘off’ are rare for me.” Heather is “quiet, low-key and more serious than most. I’m the girl that people think is ‘mysterious’ or hard to get to know, but I just hold back from saying everything I’m thinking.” Heather likes live music, yoga, riding her bike, walking “for hours at a time,” binge-watching shows with friends, going to the beach, reading, getting her nails done, buying makeup and “relaxing however I can.”

I met Jared when we worked together. I knew right away that we would hook up at some point. I never feel instant attraction like that, so I was excited.

We got to know each other over the next few weeks at work. He was older than me and had been working in the industry forever. Jared was very respectful. He treated the women around him with respect and was a great coworker, and he seemed to have a lot of love for his family and friends. But sometimes the way he talked made it seem like he had never lived life outside of bars and clubs.

I didn’t feel like I had a crush on him necessarily. It was a friendship and an attraction. I was really excited thinking about hooking up with him and it fuelled my time at work when he was there. I never get together with the guys I work with. They’re more like my big brothers. Jared had that protective vibe, but there was something more.

We were talking about not having plans for our night off and the opening was there. He said we should get drinks and I said, ‘How about dinner instead?’ I was testing him to see how he would react. He was into it.

We went to dinner on Ossington. I didn’t pay attention to the menu because I was focused on making Jared think I was hot and charismatic. I already knew he was interested in me but my “dating brain” had kicked into gear. He was wearing an odd jacket and it seemed like he had dressed up for me. I liked his normal clothes better. I ordered something that I thought looked interesting, but I soon regretted my decision. It was disgusting. I wanted to eat something before embarking on hours of drinking, but there wasn’t anything else.

The conversation over dinner was fine, but we mostly talked about people at work and people we both know. It was kind of stiff. I was hoping for more of a connection.

We took a cab to a new bar that his friend worked at. Jared seemed to relax a lot as we hung out at the bar talking and drinking. He put his arm around me as we left and I wondered if he had remembered we were on a date and were wasting time hanging out with his buddy. We went to two or three other bars and had a good time at each one. Jared was definitely more open to talking than he was at dinner once he had a few drinks in him. He was surprisingly open. I wondered if he had been more nervous than I’d thought. He was affectionate and sweet to me but didn’t try anything.

Jared seemed more comfortable hanging out and drinking than doing or saying anything that was more like a date. At some point our mutual drunkenness turned to sloppiness. We were on a patio that was packed and Jared said, “Come on,” and tried to leave the patio with his drink and stand on the sidewalk, but the bouncer immediately saw him and it was time to go.

We left and got some chips and water, and sat on a curb. I was thinking that I’d had fun with him but was disappointed that the spark hadn’t turned into anything like I’d thought. Jared seemed to sober up a bit and grew serious, and started telling me how amazing I was and how he’d wanted to kiss me all night. I smiled and kissed him. We didn’t go home together, but the kiss was a great end to the date.