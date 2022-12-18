I write often about gratitude - not just at Thanksgiving but on a daily basis. As we enter the "heat" of the Christmas holiday season, it seems appropriate to throw out yet a few more reminders on the topic. It is, quite frankly, a method of stress reduction, a way to keep things in perspective and to have greater peace in our daily thoughts. Gratitude does not solve all of our problems but it does help us navigate the mole hills in life rather than deal with the ups and downs of the mountains.

Let me begin by reminding everyone that we live in a civilized country, with government supports and many charities providing services to those who may not be in the best of positions. For that, we should be grateful as many countries have no such supports and we never know, day-to-day when we, or our friends and family may personally need them. And if we are in a position that we don't need them, then we should support them with our financial donations and personal efforts. One of the greatest ways to show gratitude is, in fact, to give back to others.

While this is a season for giving, it is also a season for receiving. Accepting the gifts or generosity of others comes with the responsibility of showing gratitude for such gifts. A sincere thank you, spoken face-to-face, written in a note, sent in an email or offered in a phone call should be part of the holiday routine, for adults and children. Never mind whether the gift is exactly what was wanted - be grateful for any gift with good intentions. This is a particularly important lesson for children to learn. Some children have grandiose expectations for a variety of reasons but parents and family should not feel compelled to give them anything or everything they want and it should be reinforced with them that whatever they got, they should be grateful for. Many will have gotten less.

And let's not forget thanks to those who organize all of the holiday events. Whether it is cooking meals, decorating settings, or planning activities there is often a lot that goes on behind the scenes of gathering and enjoying time together. A sincere thank you, accompanied by a warm hug, goes a long way towards ensuring those who did all that extra work know that it was recognized and appreciated.

Nothing I have said above offers any suggestions that are not well understood as common sense to all of us, yet it is not uncommon, in the rush of holiday chaos, to forget something or someone. We've all done it, and kicked ourselves later, but here's the thing. We can offer up gratitude anytime, in fact, the more the merrier. Feel free to be grateful for what you have every day. Feel free to express gratitude for past acts of kindness anytime, and more than once. Feel free to give back, in your family, with your friends or in your community on a regular basis.

It is not actually any single act of gratitude that makes life more peaceful, but the habit of daily acts of gratitude. The more we practice it and teach our children to do the same, the more it becomes just that - an easy but enriching habit.

Graham Hookey is the author of Parenting Is a Team Sport (Amazon books) and can be reached at ghookey@yahoo.com.

